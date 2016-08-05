(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banque Pictet &
Cie SA's (Banque Pictet) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AA-'/'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. Its Support
Rating and Support
Rating Floor have been affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively. The Outlook
on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of Swiss
private banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
Banque Pictet's ratings are driven by our assessment of the
financial strength
of the consolidated Pictet Group, of which Banque Pictet is the
Geneva-based
banking subsidiary and its main operating entity.
We view Banque Pictet's company profile as one of two factors of
higher
importance in assessing the bank's VR and IDR. Banque Pictet has
a sound
franchise in wealth management, supported by a long track record
and diversified
geographical presence, and is complemented by Pictet Group's
profitable asset
management division. The group as a whole had CHF437bn assets
under management
(AuM) and custody at end-2015, which places it as one of
Switzerland's largest
pure wealth and asset managers.
Its scale should allow it to further streamline and digitalise
its operations,
thus enabling it to manage operating expenses while fulfilling
growing
compliance requirements. However, the nature of Pictet's
business and the
group's focus on a limited number of business lines constrains
diversification
and the VR.
Our assessment of the group's company profile further factors in
the fairly
stable nature of the group's private banking revenue, which is
primarily
fee-based, and generated by sound AuM growth across business
divisions.
Profitability also benefits from some diversification stemming
from the group's
well-established asset management business and asset services
division, which
provides custody and execution capabilities to the group's
clients.
We view Banque Pictet's risk appetite as low, a factor which we
also consider to
be of higher importance for the ratings. On-balance sheet credit
exposure is
limited and arises mainly from the bank's highly rated
securities portfolio,
largely related to liquid sovereign and supranational bonds.
While the loan book
saw strong 11% yoy growth in 2015, we do not expect this to
result in a material
increase in credit risk given that the vast majority is in the
form of Lombard
lending, collateralised by securities. The bank applies
conservative haircuts to
lending values, which are offered as an ancillary product to
private banking
clients.
We expect the bank to continue delivering strong and consistent
earnings. Net
fee and commission income account for the bulk of the group's
revenues, and in
2015 rose 3% yoy. Net interest income also increased, partly
reflecting higher
loan balances and mitigating the pressure arising from low
interest rates. We
expect operating expenses to remain well- controlled, despite
the pressure of
additional regulatory initiatives.
Given its private banking focus and as for most of its peers, we
view
operational risk as a key risk for Banque Pictet. The bank
continues to face a
possible financial penalty linked to the US Department of
Justice's (DoJ)
investigation concerning US-related accounts, potentially linked
to tax-related
offenses. While the timing and financial impact of any
settlement is inherently
difficult to predict, we expect any fine to be manageable for
the group due to
its strong earnings capacity and ample capital buffer over
minimum requirements.
Market risk is low and well-controlled.
Management has been stable, with strong succession planning in
place. The bank
is owned and managed by six partners, who have been successful
in implementing
the group's long-term strategy. However, the structure has
resulted in some
weaknesses in transparency and corporate governance.
Banque Pictet's capital base is solid and comprises both Common
Equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital and a subordinated loan from the holding company,
which qualifies
as eligible additional Tier 1 capital. The group's consolidated
CET1 ratio stood
at 22.9% at end-2015, which provides it with sufficient
flexibility to absorb
unexpected losses.
Fitch believes that capital and liquidity are easily
transferable among the
operating entities of the group, subject to regulatory limits.
This ensures that
ordinary capital support from the parent for Banque Pictet would
be available,
which underpins its ratings. The large proportion of liquid and
mainly
short-term assets on Banque Pictet's balance sheet supports the
group's strong
liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Banque Pictet's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
our view that
support from the Swiss authorities cannot be relied on,
primarily because of the
group's low systemic importance. The group caters to an affluent
international
client base and does not have a retail deposit franchise in
Switzerland. Should
Banque Pictet require extraordinary support, we expect it to be
provided from
the partners' private wealth, but such support is not factored
into our ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
The Stable Outlook on Banque Pictet's ratings reflects our
expectation that the
group will continue to generate resilient fee-based earnings
without materially
increasing its risk appetite, and that any potential legal
settlement will have
a manageable impact on the group's capitalisation.
The ratings are primarily sensitive to structural deterioration
of the group's
earnings capacity, which could arise as a result of a loss of
franchise,
larger-than-expected AuM outflows linked to client tax
regularisation or
structural increases in operating expenses. The ratings are also
sensitive to
rapid loan growth accompanied by significant adverse changes in
underwriting
standards, which could indicate a higher risk appetite.
Should the impact from potential legal settlements erode
capitalisation without
credible plans to restore it swiftly, this would put Banque
Pictet's ratings
under pressure.
Given Banque Pictet's high ratings relative to peers' and the
challenges facing
the sector, upside remains limited.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Banque Pictet's Support Rating and an upward
revision of the
Support Rating Floor is unlikely, given the group's low systemic
importance.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010030
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.