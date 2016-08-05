(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
EFG
International AG (EFGInt) and EFG Bank AG's (EFG Bank) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (LT IDRs) of 'A' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of Swiss
private banks.
The RWN reflects the impact on the bank's capitalisation, asset
quality and the
execution risk relating to the planned acquisition and
integration by EFGInt of
BSI, which it expects to complete in 4Q16. On 11 May 2016,
EFGInt completed an
ordinary share capital increase ahead of the acquisition, for
which it is yet to
receive full regulatory approvals. Fitch expects to resolve the
RWN when the
acquisition is finalised.
FINMA's approval of EFGInt's acquisition of BSI is conditional
upon the
integration and dissolution of BSI as a legal entity by
end-1H17. The
accelerated schedule for integration includes the migration of
part of BSI Bank
(Singapore) Ltd's assets to EFG Bank's Singapore branch by
end-November 2016.
The ratings were placed on RWN in February 2016, when the
acquisition was
announced (see 'Fitch Places EFG International on RWN on BSI
Acquisition Plan',
at www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
EFGInt's ratings are aligned with those of EFG Bank, the group's
main operating
entity. We assess the group on a consolidated basis because the
individual
operating entities' credit profiles cannot be meaningfully
disentangled. This is
because their highly cohesive strategy, governance and risk
management result in
ordinary support being available to EFG Bank from other group
companies. The
rating equalisation also takes into account EFGInt's role as
holding company and
the absence of double leverage.
The IDRs and VRs reflect the group's company profile as a
globally operating
private bank with a well-diversified franchise. The group has a
well-established
wealth management franchise, with CHF80.6bn assets under
management (AuM) at
end-1H16. EFGInt has completed its restructuring it started in
2011, under which
the business model has been simplified by concentrating on its
core private
banking activities.
The acquisition of BSI should provide it with around CHF77bn
AuM, although the
negative publicity following FINMA's findings of "serious
breaches of money
laundering regulations" in BSI's Singapore operations has in our
view heightened
the risk that outflows in AuM related to client attrition could
be larger than
expected.
We view EFGInt's capitalisation as being currently adequate. The
group reported
a 12.8% fully loaded CET1 ratio at end-2015 and an 18.5% CET1
ratio at end-1H16,
following the capital increase in relation to the planned
acquisition. However,
we expect the completion of BSI's acquisition to result in
significantly weaker
capitalisation at the lower end of private banking peers'
capital ratios. In May
2016, EFGInt raised CHF295m in capital from the equity market to
fund part of
the transaction, CHF205m lower than plans unveiled in February.
This CHF205m
difference was addressed by EFGInt offering an additional
CHF178m in share
consideration to BTG Pactual SA (BTG; BB-/RWN/bb-), BSI's
current owner, who
also fully subscribed to EFGInt's CHF34m AT1 issuance. This has
broadly neutral
implications for the combined group's pro-forma CET1 and total
capital ratios
compared with the plans unveiled in February. BTG will
consequently hold a 30%
stake in the combined entity, and two of its representatives
have been elected
to join EFGInt's Board of Directors.
We believe that EFGInt's main risks are operational and
reputational and these
could be raised by BSI's operational and litigation risks and
associated
contingent liabilities. There are currently material protection
arrangements in
place, including a sizeable Swiss escrow account,
representations and warranties
covering up to the final purchase price related to certain
contingent
liabilities and purchase price adjustments reflecting net new
money outflows in
excess of CHF7.7bn since end-November 2015 and changes in IFRS
tangible book
value. However, these may not be sufficient to mitigate the
risks.
We expect EFGInt to take further steps to ensure a sound risk
management
framework for the combined entity, given BSI's risk control
deficiencies
identified by FINMA and the MAS. The repayment of CHF95m
profits from BSI's
fund for general banking risks ordered by FINMA in relation to
BSI's Singapore
operations has eliminated a large source of uncertainty.
However, further legal
action related to the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB or to
other cases
cannot be excluded, and any potential financial impact is at
this stage
difficult to assess.
Similar to most private banks, EFGInt has moderate exposure to
on-balance sheet
risks, reflecting its conservative risk appetite. The loan book
is fairly
short-term and almost exclusively collateralised or secured.
Nonetheless, we
believe that EFGInt's risk appetite remains higher than its
higher-rated peers
due to the bank's fairly sizeable residential mortgage loan book
and large
portfolio of US life insurance policies. In addition, we
believe that the
acquisition of BSI could lead to additional on-balance sheet
risks, given its
significant on balance-sheet lending and FX sales and trading
operations. This
would likely put pressure on asset quality and market risk.
Our assessment also takes into account a potential material
impairment of the
bank's held-to-maturity life insurance portfolio, whose carrying
value at
end-1H16 was CHF280m above its fair value, owing to recently
announced -and
contested- premium increases.
EFGInt's underlying profitability has remained adequate, but has
been affected
by large conduct costs and revenue pressure that have depressed
overall returns.
Should planned annual cost synergies of CHF185m by 2019 be
successfully
delivered, this would provide a sound foundation for stronger
profitability in
the long-term. Economies of scale and cost containment, which
saw good progress
at EFGInt in 1H16, will be important earnings drivers amid
revenue challenges,
including subdued client transactions, outflows linked to client
tax
regularisation in Latin America and low advisory mandate
penetration.
The RWN on the Short-Term IDRs is driven by the RWN on the
Long-Term IDRs. We
believe that the strong liquidity profiles of both the buyer and
the target
could trigger an affirmation at 'F1' if (as we currently expect)
the Long-Term
IDR does not fall below 'A-' upon resolution of the RWN.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EFGInt's and EFG Bank's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating
Floors (SRF)
reflect our view that support from the Swiss authorities cannot
be relied upon,
primarily because of the group's low systemic importance. The
group caters for
an affluent client base and does not have a retail deposit
franchise in
Switzerland.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
EFGInt's bons de participations are rated five notches below the
holding
company's Viability Rating (VR) to reflect their fully
discretionary coupon
deferral and high loss severity.
The Tier 2 notes issued by EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
and EFG Funding
(Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by EFGInt, are rated two
notches below
EFGInt's VR to reflect high loss severity given the notes'
permanent and full
point-of non-viability write-down feature.
The RWN on the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes
reflects the RWN on
the issuer/guarantor's and our unchanged assessment of loss
severity and
incremental non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
We expect to resolve the RWN when the acquisition is completed,
which EFGInt
expects to be in 4Q16, or shortly thereafter once there is
greater clarity on
the extent and management of execution risks. Therefore, the RWN
could extend
beyond the typical six-month review horizon if technical, legal
and regulatory
aspects delay the conclusion of the transaction.
We expect that any downgrade of the Long-Term IDR and VR would
likely be limited
to one notch. An affirmation appears unlikely at this stage in
light of the
significantly weaker pro-forma capitalisation of the enlarged
group.
The IDRs and VRs are also sensitive to our assessment of the
enlarged group's
asset quality and risk appetite, which could come under pressure
should EFGInt
retain a material share of BSI's loan book, or should there be a
material
impairment in EFGInt's life insurance portfolio.
Should AuM outflows resulting from client attrition be
materially larger than
EFGInt's current guidance, and should these outflows threaten
the integrity of
EFG Bank's and BSI's franchises, then this could lead to further
rating
pressure. The ratings are also sensitive to lower-than-expected
cost synergies
over the lifetime of the integration process and to any outsized
litigation loss
not covered by existing protection arrangements.
Upside to the ratings is remote in the short-term as indicated
by the RWN, but
could arise in the long term, contingent on a significantly
strengthened
capitalisation, a stabilisation of the combined entity's
franchise and improving
cost efficiency.
EFGInt's Long-Term IDR and VR could be notched down from EFG
Bank's if double
leverage at the holding company increases or if fungibility
within the group
decreases, which we do not expect in the foreseeable future.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of EFGInt and EFG Bank's SRs and an upward revision
of the SRFs are
unlikely, given the group's low systemic importance.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the bons de participations and the Tier 2 notes
are primarily
sensitive to changes in EFGInt's VR. Their ratings are also
sensitive to changes
in their notching, which in the case of the bons de
participations could arise
if their non-performance risk rises materially, for instance due
to higher
regulatory capital requirements.
The rating actions are as follows:
EFG International
Long-Term IDR 'A' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR 'F1' maintained on RWN
Viability Rating 'a' maintained on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Fiduciary certificates (XS0204324890) backed by preferred shares
'BB+'
maintained on RWN
EFG Bank
Long-Term IDR 'A' maintained on RWN
Short-Term IDR 'F1' maintained on RWN
Viability Rating 'a' maintained on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
EFG Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt 'BBB+' maintained
on RWN
EFG International (Guernsey) Limited
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated debt 'BBB+' maintained
on RWN
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010031
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.