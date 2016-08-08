(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 2Q16
here
MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh
Banks Datawatch
for 2Q16, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory
financial statements and
disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) and
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 2Q16 report consists of data in
pdf and xlsx
formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 28 of the
sector's 34 banks,
comprising 99% of system assets.
Modest economic growth, sluggish credit demand and high
asset-quality risks have
continued to hinder new bank lending in Kazakhstan. Despite
continued growth in
the tenge proportion of customer deposits, to 42% at end-2Q16
from 37% at
end-1Q16, sector gross loans contracted, adjusted for exchange
rate changes, by
1.4%. Non-retail loans fell by a sharp 2.7% and retail loans
edged up 0.5%.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) edged lower to 10.2% (including
overdue accrued
interest) of total loans at end-2Q16 from 10.7% at end-1Q16,
although the ratio
does not capture a large amount of restructured or distressed
loans at many
banks which are classified as performing. The asset quality
review previously
announced by the National Bank of Kazakhstan is unlikely to
start before 2017,
Fitch believes.
Pre-impairment profit (net of one-offs) fell to an annualised
4.8% of average
loans in 2Q16 from 5.3% in 1Q16 on weaker foreign-currency
results. However,
lower provisioning charges, at 1.9% of average loans in 2Q16,
helped to boost
return on average equity (ROAE) to 18% from 15%. Impairment
recoveries
supported Kazkommertsbank's ROAE at 25% even though
pre-impairment profit fell
sharply to 1.8% from 7.5% of average loans.
Earnings retention and loan contraction supported sector Tier I
and total
regulatory capital ratios, which grew 0.3pp to 13.4% and 16%,
respectively, at
end-2Q16.
Liquid assets continued to build up and covered more than a
third of total
sector liabilities. Halyk Bank's liquid assets exceeded a high
55% of
liabilities. However, liquidity shrank at Kazkommertsbank to 13%
of liabilities
at end-2Q16.
The 2Q16 report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.