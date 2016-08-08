(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 2Q16 here MOSCOW, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Kazakh Banks Datawatch for 2Q16, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 2Q16 report consists of data in pdf and xlsx formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 28 of the sector's 34 banks, comprising 99% of system assets. Modest economic growth, sluggish credit demand and high asset-quality risks have continued to hinder new bank lending in Kazakhstan. Despite continued growth in the tenge proportion of customer deposits, to 42% at end-2Q16 from 37% at end-1Q16, sector gross loans contracted, adjusted for exchange rate changes, by 1.4%. Non-retail loans fell by a sharp 2.7% and retail loans edged up 0.5%. Non-performing loans (NPLs) edged lower to 10.2% (including overdue accrued interest) of total loans at end-2Q16 from 10.7% at end-1Q16, although the ratio does not capture a large amount of restructured or distressed loans at many banks which are classified as performing. The asset quality review previously announced by the National Bank of Kazakhstan is unlikely to start before 2017, Fitch believes. Pre-impairment profit (net of one-offs) fell to an annualised 4.8% of average loans in 2Q16 from 5.3% in 1Q16 on weaker foreign-currency results. However, lower provisioning charges, at 1.9% of average loans in 2Q16, helped to boost return on average equity (ROAE) to 18% from 15%. Impairment recoveries supported Kazkommertsbank's ROAE at 25% even though pre-impairment profit fell sharply to 1.8% from 7.5% of average loans. Earnings retention and loan contraction supported sector Tier I and total regulatory capital ratios, which grew 0.3pp to 13.4% and 16%, respectively, at end-2Q16. Liquid assets continued to build up and covered more than a third of total sector liabilities. Halyk Bank's liquid assets exceeded a high 55% of liabilities. However, liquidity shrank at Kazkommertsbank to 13% of liabilities at end-2Q16. The 2Q16 report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.