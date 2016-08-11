(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects Nan Fung
International
Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung; BBB/ Stable) investment focus to
continue
following changes in the board and management. Fitch was
informed of these
personnel changes in a meeting with Nan Fung earlier this month.
Ms Vivien Chen, daughter of Nan Fung founder Dr Chen Din Hwa,
resigned from her
position as chairman and managing director of the group on 31
March 2016. She
has been appointed non-executive honorary chairman, and will no
longer be
involved in day-to-day affairs. Mr Antony Leung has been
appointed group
chairman and CEO, having been CEO since February 2014. Vincent
Cheung, son of Ms
Chen and who has been with the firm since 2009, has been
appointed group chief
operating officer and managing director.
Fitch believes Nan Fung will continue to expand its recurring
rental income from
investment properties (IP). Nan Fung's completed IP attributable
gross floor
area (GFA) in China has expanded to 6.0 million square feet (sq
ft) with rental
income of HKD803m from China as of March 2016. That was a 2.6x
increase in
attributable GFA from 2.3 million sq ft, and a 6.2x rise in
rental income from
HKD128m from China IP since 2014. As of March 2016, Nan Fung's
total completed
IP attributable gross floor area (GFA) was 8.2 million square
feet (sq ft) with
total rental income of HKD1,387m.
The chairman's resignation should have no impact on Nan Fung's
rating, given its
prudent financial profile and strong track record in developing
residential and
commercial properties in Hong Kong for over 50 years. The
company has also
demonstrated its ability to ride the economic cycles and
maintain a stable
financial assets portfolio of around HKD20bn, aided by its
strong capital
structure that gives it greater operational flexibility in terms
of timing
investment decisions. Nan Fung's prudence is reflected in its
highly liquid
financial profile, low net gearing of 5.3% at March 2016 (as
stated by the
company), and gradual expansion of its IP portfolio.
