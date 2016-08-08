(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE: HOV) proposed issuances:
--$75 million first lien term loan (T/L) due Aug. 1, 2019
'B/RR1';
--$75 million 10% senior secured second lien notes due Oct. 15,
2018 'CCC-/RR5';
--$75 million 9.5% senior secured notes due Nov. 15, 2020
'CCC+/RR3'.
The net proceeds from the T/L and the senior secured second lien
notes issuances
will be used to repay existing debt, including HOV's
announcement of a tender
offer to purchase for cash all of the company's $121 million
8.625% senior notes
due 2017. Any excess proceeds from the consummation of the
tender offer will be
used to repurchase or repay debt securities with maturities in
2017, or as
agreed upon, HOV's other indebtedness.
The new $75 million T/L will be secured on a super priority
basis by the assets
currently constituting collateral under HOV's existing $577
million 7.25% senior
secured first lien notes due 2020, the new $75 million senior
secured second
lien notes due 2018, and the existing 9.125% senior secured
second lien notes
due 2020 ($220 million outstanding before the exchange noted
below). The new T/L
matures on Aug. 1, 2019 (or Oct. 15, 2018 if HOV's existing 7%
senior notes due
2021 remain outstanding at that time or if any refinancing with
respect to the
7% notes has a maturity date prior to January 2021).
The new $75 million 10% senior secured second lien notes will be
secured on a
pari passu second lien basis with HOV's existing second lien
notes by
substantially all of the assets of the company.
TENDER OFFER
In conjunction with the financing commitments announced by the
company, HOV has
commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the
company's
8.625% senior notes due 2017 ($121 million outstanding). The
company is also
soliciting consents of holders of the notes to proposed
amendments to the
indenture governing the notes to eliminate most of the
restrictive covenants and
certain events of default. The early tender offer expires on
Aug. 11, 2016 and
the tender offer will expire on Sept. 7, 2016.
EXCHANGE AGREEMENT
HOV has also entered into an exchange agreement with investors
pursuant to which
the investors will exchange $75 million of existing 9.125%
senior secured second
lien notes due 2020 ($220 million outstanding) for a newly
issued $75 million of
9.5% senior secured notes due 2020. The new senior secured notes
will be secured
on a pari passu first lien basis with HOV's existing $141.8
million 5% senior
secured notes due 2021 and $53.2 million 2% senior secured notes
due 2021 by
substantially all of the assets of the members of the secured
group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating for HOV is influenced by the company's execution of
its business
model, land policies, and geographic, price point and product
line diversity.
Risk factors include the cyclical nature of the homebuilding
industry, the
company's high debt load, high leverage and weak liquidity
position.
The proposed refinancing allows the company to address near-term
debt
maturities, although HOV continues to have meaningful debt
coming due in 2017,
2018 and 2019. On a pro forma basis, HOV will have the following
maturities:
(calendar year) 2017 - $81.7 million (less any amounts repaid
from the excess
proceeds from the T/L and new second lien notes following the
completion of the
tender offer); 2018 - $75 million; and 2019 - $475 million.
LIQUIDITY
As of April 30, 2016, HOV had $120.7 million of unrestricted
homebuilding cash
and $2.6 million of borrowing availability under its $75 million
unsecured
revolving credit facility. Subsequent to the end of the quarter,
the company
received $75.1 million of net cash proceeds from sales of its
land portfolios in
its Minnesota and North Carolina markets and from the
contribution of land to a
new joint venture. In May 2016, the company also repaid $86.5
million of 7.5%
senior unsecured notes that matured.
Fitch expects the company will generate positive cash flow from
operations
during fiscal year 2016 and end the year with about $150
million-$200 million of
liquidity (unrestricted cash and revolver availability).
GENERALLY IMPROVING HOUSING MARKET
The housing recovery is expected to continue in 2016 after four
years of a
moderate recovery. A robust economy, healthy job creation,
demographics, pent-up
demand, steep rent increases, and further moderation in lending
standards should
stimulate housing activity. Housing starts should approximate
1.21 million with
single-family volume of 0.797 million and multifamily starts of
0.413 million.
New home sales should reach 574,000, up 14.6%. Existing home
volume growth
should be low-single digit (+3.0%). Average and median home
prices should rise
3.0%-3.5%, higher than earlier forecasts because of still-tight
inventories.
Fitch believes 2017 could prove to be almost a mirror image of
2016. Real
economic growth should be similar, although overall inflation
should be more
pronounced. Interest rates will rise further but demographics
and employment
growth should be at least as positive in 2017. First-time buyers
will continue
to gradually represent a higher portion of housing purchases as
qualification
standards loosen further. Land and labor costs will inflate more
rapidly than
materials costs. Housing starts should total 1.311 million.
Single-family volume
should expand 10% to 877,000, while multifamily starts grow 5%
to 434,000. New
home sales should reach 640,000, up 11.5%. Existing home sales
should gain 4% to
5.625 million. Average and median home prices should expand
2.0%-2.5% in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HOV include:
--Industry single-family housing starts improve 11.5%, while new
and existing
home sales grow 14.6% and 3%, respectively in 2016. Fitch
expects the housing
upcycle to continue in 2017, with single-family starts forecast
to improve 10%
and new and existing home sales increase 11.5% and 4%,
respectively;
--HOV's revenues increase 25%-30% during 2016;
--HOV generates positive FCF;
--The company ends FY2016 with about $150 million-$200 million
of liquidity
(combination of unrestricted cash and revolver availability).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative rating actions may occur if HOV's liquidity position
falls below $150
million and the company does not provide a credible plan to
address its upcoming
debt maturities.
Positive rating actions are unlikely in the next 12 months as
liquidity remains
constrained, leverage is expected to remain elevated, and
coverage will continue
to be weak. However, Fitch may consider a positive rating action
if the housing
recovery is meaningfully better than our current outlook and is
maintained over
a multi-year period, allowing HOV to significantly improve its
liquidity
position and credit metrics.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--$75 million first lien term loan due Aug. 1, 2019 'B/RR1';
--$75 million 10% senior secured second lien notes due Oct. 15,
2018 'CCC-/RR5';
--$75 million 9.5% senior secured notes due Nov. 15, 2020
'CCC+/RR3'.
Fitch currently rates HOV as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating 'CCC';
--Senior secured first lien notes due 2020 'B/RR1';
--Senior secured second lien notes due 2020 'CCC-/RR5';
--Senior secured notes (5% and 2%) due 2021 'CCC+/RR3';
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC-/RR5';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock 'C/RR6'.
RECOVERY ANALYSIS
HOV's Recovery Ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the
enterprise value of
the company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern). Fitch
employs a 6x distressed EBITDA enterprise value multiple and
assumes going
concern EBITDA of $180 million.
The 'B/RR1' rating for HOV's new $75 million T/L and existing
$577 million first
lien senior secured notes reflect Fitch's estimate for a
recovery range of 91% -
100%. The company's new T/L, first lien and second lien notes
due 2020 are
secured by $785.1 million of pledged inventory and pledged
equity value of
subsidiaries without inventory liens and $106.4 million of cash.
Fitch rates
HOV's second lien senior secured notes (including the new second
lien notes)
'CCC-/RR5', reflecting 11% - 30% recovery for these debt issues.
The 'CCC+/RR3' rating for the company's new senior secured notes
due 2020 and
the existing 5% and 2% senior secured notes due 2021 reflect
Fitch's estimate
for a recovery range of 51% - 70%. These notes are secured by
$167.7 million of
pledged inventory and pledged equity value of subsidiaries
without inventory
liens, $16.5 million of cash, and HOV's interest in certain
joint ventures.
Fitch's 'CCC-/RR5' rating on the company's senior unsecured
notes reflects
recovery of 11%-30% for these debtholders. Fitch assumed that
the assets that
are not pledged and the excess value from property specifically
pledged to
certain lenders is distributed to unsecured claims on a pro rata
basis,
including the senior unsecured noteholders and the undersecured
claim portion
held by other secured lenders.
The 'C/RR6' rating on HOV's preferred stock assumes zero
recovery.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Rulla, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Monica Delarosa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0525
Committee Chairperson
Carla Norfleet Taylor
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation and interest expense included in cost of sales and
also excludes
impairment charges and land option abandonment costs.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010086
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.