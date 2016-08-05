(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded First
Niagara Financial
Group, Inc.'s (FNFG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
'A-' from 'BBB-'
and the rating was subsequently withdrawn. First Niagara Bank,
National
Association's (FNB) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings
have been
upgraded to 'A-' and 'F1' to be equalized with KeyBank N.A. FNFG
and FNB's
ratings had all been on Positive Watch. The Rating Outlook for
FNB is now
Negative, which also aligns it with KeyBank N.A.
In addition, Fitch is withdrawing the ratings for FNFG as the
entity no longer
exists. This action follows the completion of KeyCorp's (KEY:
rated
'A-'/Negative Outlook) acquisition of FNFG, estimated to be for
approximately
$4.1 billion at the time of announcement. A full list of rating
actions follows
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of FNFG prior to the withdrawal reflects Fitch's
view that KEY's
acquisition of FNFG substantially improves the financial profile
of FNFG given
KEY's strong capital position, solid asset quality performance
and diversified
revenue mix.
Viability Rating (VR)
Prior to the completion of the merger noted above, FNFG's
standalone ratings
reflected the company's strong retail deposit base, relatively
weak capital
position, low profitability, and rapid growth.
As such, the rating has been affirmed and subsequently withdrawn
as FNFG will no
longer exist as an independent entity. The VR for FNB has been
upgraded to 'a-',
as the FNB bank charter will remain post-closing which the
company expects to
occur in fourth quarter 20016. FNB's VR has been equalized with
that of Key Bank
N.A. reflecting Fitch's view of the benefit of being a sister
bank to Key Bank
N.A.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNFG and FNB Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of
'NF' reflect
Fitch's view that FNFG nor FNB are systemically important and
therefore,
external support cannot be relied upon.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
FNFG's subordinated debt and preferred securities were upgraded
to 'BBB+' and
'BB', respectively, given the upgrade of the IDR. The
subordinated debt has been
assumed by KEY, while FNFG's preferred stock has been exchanged
for KEY
preferred stock and thus is no longer outstanding.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FNB's Long- and Short-Term deposit ratings have been upgraded to
'A' and 'F1',
respectively. FNB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one
notch higher than
the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S.
uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference
gives deposit
liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
FNB's Long-term and Short-term IDRs would be sensitive to any
change in KEY's
ratings (for additional information on rating sensitivities,
please see Fitch's
rating action commentary "Fitch Places First Niagara on Watch
Positive; Affirms
KeyCorp with Negative Outlook on Merger" dated Nov. 2, 2015
available on Fitch's
website at www.fitchratings.com).
VR
FNFG's VR sensitivities are no longer relevant given today's
rating withdrawal.
FNB's VR sensitivities are the same as those for KEY due to
KEY's ownership of
FNB.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FNB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt issued by FNFG are primarily
sensitive to any
change in KEY's VR, as the issuances have been assumed by KEY.
Fitch has upgraded and withdrawn the following ratings:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F3';
--Preferred stock to 'BB' from 'B'.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc.
--Senior unsecured to 'A-' from 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'BB+'.
First Niagara Bank
--Long-Term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term IDR to 'F1' from 'F3';
--Viability Rating to 'a-' from 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits to 'A' from 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits to 'F1' from 'F3';
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the following ratings:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First Niagara Bank
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0771
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010055
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.