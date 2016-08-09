(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 09 (Fitch) Future Land Development Holdings
Limited's
(BB-/Stable) solid 1H16 results support its ratings and show
that the company
has been able to quickly churn out new projects to more than
double its
contracted sales in the past year. However, continued strong
growth will put
significant pressure on land replenishment, i.e. whether the
company can secure
land in attractive locations at a reasonable price.
Future Land's fast-churn strategy helped to boost total
contracted sales
significantly by 144% yoy to CNY28bn. Its sales efficiency
(measured by
contracted sales/total debt) increased to over 2.0x from 1.5x in
2015. The
company has also revised its full-year sales target to CNY52bn
from CNY 40bn,
and said it will continue to target Yangtze River Delta - its
core market - to
replenish land. Leverage has remained stable at 37% as it
maintains stable land
bank reserves, replenishing a similar amount of gross floor area
(GFA) that it
sold in 1H16.
Fitch believes there will not be a major rise in land reserves,
as Future Land
avoids paying hefty prices for land. The company paid CNY2,778
per square metre
(sq m) for land acquired in 1H16, CNY640 per sq m more than in
the whole of
2015. This compares favourably with the CNY1,167 per sq m
increase in its
average selling price to CNY11,115 per sq m over the same
period.
Future Land has been able to contain its land-cost escalation as
94% of its
attributable land bank is located in cities in the Tier 2
category or lower. The
slow rise in land reserves, however, means that Future Land's
25.6 million sq m
land bank by GFA as of end-June 2016 could only sustain its
development for less
than five years, down from over seven years in 2015.
