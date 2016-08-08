(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc's (RBSG, BBB+/Stable/F2/bbb+) forthcoming issue of USD-denominated perpetual subordinated contingent convertible capital notes (CCCN) an expected rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The final rating is subject to Fitch receiving final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The CCCN are expected to qualify as additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully discretionary interest payments and are subject to conversion into RBSG's ordinary shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which is calculated on a fully loaded basis. The rating of the securities is five notches below RBSG's 'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria, for assigning ratings to hybrid instruments. The securities are notched twice for loss severity to reflect the conversion into common shares on a breach of the 7% fully loaded CET1 ratio trigger, and three times for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR. The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary coupons, which Fitch views as the most easily activated form of loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the issuer will be subject to restrictions on interest payments if it has insufficient distributable items (RBSG's distributable reserves stood at GBP14.6bn at 30 June 2016), is insolvent or fails to meet the combined buffer capital requirements that are being gradually introduced from 2016. Potential other factors are a breach of the minimum regulatory leverage ratio. RBSG's fully loaded Basel III CET1 ratio at 30 June 2016 was 14.5%, providing it with a buffer in excess of GBP18bn for the 7% CET1 ratio trigger, although non-performance in the form of non-payment of interest would likely be triggered before reaching the 7% trigger, most likely by breaching the bank's regulatory requirements. RBSG's indicative minimum CET1 requirement applicable from 1 January 2019 is 10.8%, made up of 4.5% CET1 requirement under Pillar 1, 2.8% under Pillar 2A, a capital conservation buffer of 2.5% and a 1% G-SIB buffer. RATING SENSITIVITIES The CCCN's rating is primarily sensitive to changes in RBSG's VR. The securities' rating is also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. This may reflect a change in Fitch's assessment of capital management at RBSG, reducing the holding company's flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. For more details on RBSG's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary, Fitch Affirms Royal Bank of Scotland Group at BBB+; Outlook Stable, dated 6 May 2016. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Joanna Drobnik, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1318 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 May 2016. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria - Effective from 20 March 2015 to 15 July 2016 (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria -- Effective 4/28/2015 to 7/15/2016 (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.