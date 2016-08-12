(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Spanish Autonomous
Community of Asturias's (Asturias) Long-Term Foreign and Local
Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has
also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Asturias's weak fiscal performance, a
moderately high
direct debt burden and financial support from the central
government. The Stable
Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the region's
fiscal performance
will gradually improve, limiting direct debt growth to 107%-110%
of current
revenue through to 2017, versus 106% in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak but Improving Operating Performance
Fitch expects Asturias's operating margin to improve to 1%-3% in
2016-2018, from
1% in 2015, when adjusted for EUR25m one-time spending items.
The expected
improvements are based on projected operating revenue growth of
3.2%, driven by
a growing national economy. Operating expenditure is likely to
grow 2.3% on
average in 2016-2018, after the autonomous community lifted
cost-containment
policies introduced in 2010-2014.
Rising Direct Debt
Asturias received EUR560.8m in 2015 from the Fondo de Facilidad
Financiera
(FFF), a state support fund, to cover its deficit, debt
maturities (EUR293m),
and importantly, deficits from previous years. Direct debt edged
towards 106% in
2015 (102% in 2014), which Fitch expects to further rise to up
to 108% in 2016.
We forecast debt servicing obligations will absorb 14%-16% of
expected current
revenues (12% in 2015).
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayments
for the next
three years totaling EUR1.1bn, or 36.4% of outstanding direct
debt at end-2015.
However, default risk on market debt is mitigated by 47% of the
direct debt
being contracted through the state support mechanism, at
subsidised rates.
Nevertheless, in 2016 Asturias is turning to debt capital
markets to finance its
budgetary needs and debt redemptions.
State Financial Support
As at end-2015, 47% of the outstanding direct debt came from
state support
mechanisms, Asturias benefits from subsidised rates of
interests.
Regional Economy Recovering
Asturias's economy grew 3.9% in 2015 to an estimated nominal GDP
of EUR21.6bn.
Job creations increased 2.9% between June 2016 and December
2013, after 43% jobs
were lost between 2008 and 2013. Asturias's employment rate is
lower than the
national average due in part to its ageing population. The
region has a higher
share of elderly population than Spain (24% versus 18.4%), which
translates into
more pressure on social public services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Direct debt exceeding 150% of current revenue (2015:106%),
combined with a
negative operating balance, could trigger a negative rating
action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a positive
current balance and reduces direct debt to 100% of current
revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes national economic growth will translate into
enhanced funding
resources from the central government to regional governments
from 2017.
