(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded French
media group
Solocal Group SA's (SLG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
to 'C' from 'CC'.
At the same time the agency has downgraded the senior secured
bonds issued by
PagesJaunes Finance to 'C'/'RR4' from 'CCC-'/'RR3'.
The downgrades reflect management's announced plans to
restructure debt, include
an equity rights issue of up to EUR400m, debt for equity
exchange and write-down
of existing borrowings, the gross amount of which currently
stands at EUR1,164m.
The company has indicated its aim of reducing net debt/EBITDA to
1.5x from the
current 4.2x and outstanding debt to EUR400m from EUR1,164m at
present.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Debt Restructuring
The range of outcomes outlined by management is dependent on the
take-up of the
rights issue, imply a write-down of existing debt ranging from
around one third
to two thirds of gross debt outstanding. Any anticipated
write-down is
consistent with a 'C' rating, the definition of which includes
the formal
announcement of a distressed debt exchange.
Recoveries Based on Range of Outcomes
The PageJaunes bonds have been downgraded to Recovery Rating
'RR4' given the
range of recoveries implied by the restructuring plans, albeit
subject to the
level of take-up of the rights issue. An 'RR4' rating implies a
recovery of
between 31% and 50%. Fitch has made no assessment of the likely
outcome of the
rights issue; the RR4 rating is intended to reflect that
recoveries within the
RR4 range are possible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:-
- Downgrade to 'RD' (Restricted Default) will occur upon
completion of the debt
restructuring.
There are no upgrade sensitivities at this time; the existing
capital structure
will cease to exist upon completion of the restructuring.
LIQUIDITY
At end-June 2016 SLG had cash and equivalents of EUR111m, having
fully drawn
down its bank revolving credit facility. The company continues
to generate free
cash flow and liquidity at present is acceptable. The next
interest payment date
on the bank debt is scheduled for December, by which time the
restructuring is
expected to have taken place.
