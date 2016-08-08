(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) While low interest rates have served as a boon in many respects for U.S. REITs, they have been unable to support a sustained recovery in private label RMBS, according to the latest video in Fitch Ratings' Virtual Investor Series. Multifamily REITs have bypassed the secured lending market, sticking with unsecured debt because it has helped to enhance their financial flexibility. Most of the secured debt within the REIT housing space is being accessed by single family rental REITs, with over $13 billion in CMBS debt issued since 2013. While low interest rates have benefitted corporate real estate owners, the story is more mixed for current renters. What low interest rates mean over time, according to Managing Director Steven Marks, is that 'the marginal renter is probably going to become a potential homeowner.' Although low interest rates do improve affordability, renters are still limited to some degree by mortgage availability. REITs are also tapping the RMBS market, with over one-third of prime RMBS issuance emanating from REITs, according to managing Director Grant Bailey. But the low interest rate environment has constrained investor demand by reducing yields and increasing prepayment risk. Over time, Bailey says that REIT RMBS issuers will likely expand the credit box in an effort to generate additional volume at more attractive spreads. 'Several REITs and other non-bank lenders have introduced programs to reach a broader spectrum of qualified borrowers and it's likely we see meaningful growth in that area over the next couple of years,' said Bailey. Additional videos in Fitch's 'Cross-Sector Perspectives' series are available on Fitch's Virtual Investor page at 'www.fitchratings.com'. here Contact: Steven Marks Managing Director, Head of U.S. REITs +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Grant Bailey Managing Director, Head of U.S. RMBS +1-212-908-0544 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.