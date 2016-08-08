(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AAA'
Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Teachers Insurance and
Annuity Association
of America (TIAA). The rating action follows TIAA's announcement
of their
purchase of Everbank Financial Corp (Everbank) and its
subsidiaries. At the same
time, Fitch has affirmed all ratings of TIAA's wholly owned
domestic insurance
subsidiaries and affiliates. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A
complete list of
ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating opinion weighs the longer-term strategic and
financial benefits
of TIAA's acquisition of Everbank balanced against near-term
concerns over
integration and financing. Fitch believes that TIAA's 'AAA'
credit profile
remains intact under a range of financing options.
The scale of the transaction is relatively small and execution
risk appears
manageable in relationship to TIAA's credit and business
profile. The $2.5
billion purchase price of Everbank represents less than 1% of
general account
assets and less than 7% of total adjusted capital (TAC) at
year-end 2015. The
transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017.
Financing for the transaction is expected to be sourced largely
from TIAA's
general account, but could include the issuance of surplus
notes. TIAA's
adjusted statutory financial leverage could increase to just
over 15% on a pro
forma basis, which exceeds current rating expectations. In the
event that TIAA
does issue surplus notes, Fitch expects adjusted statutory
financial leverage to
be reduced below 15% within 12-18 months due to growth in
statutory capital from
retained earnings.
Adjusted statutory financial leverage includes outstanding
surplus notes issued
by TIAA, senior unsecured notes issued out of TIAA Asset
Management Finance
Company, LLC (TAMF) to finance TIAA's 2014 acquisition of Nuveen
Investments,
Inc. (Nuveen), and also reflects a capital adjustment for
Prescribed Practices
as a NY-domiciled insurer.
The acquisition of Everbank represents the second multi-billion
dollar
transaction for TIAA over the last two years. Today's rating
action incorporates
an expectation that TIAA will keep a lower M&A profile and does
not expect any
additional large acquisitions in excess of $1 billion over the
intermediate term
as TIAA continues to absorb the impact of this transaction as
well as the Nuveen
purchase.
Fitch believes the acquisition of Everbank would bring TIAA's
banking business
to scale and offer opportunities to cross-sell TIAA products to
Everbank's
deposit customers and more readily allow TIAA to offer banking
products to
existing customers. Everbank bolsters TIAA's retail services
offering by adding
direct product capabilities such as residential mortgages to
provide to retail
customers. Additionally, Everbank's residential mortgage
origination
capabilities allow TIAA direct access to add residential
mortgages to its
general account.
Everbank is a mid-tier bank with $27.4 billion in assets as of
2Q16 with an
online presence, full-service branches in Florida, and a
nationwide network of
retail lending branch offices. Fitch expects that Everbank will
merge with
TIAA's existing federal savings bank and will be held by a bank
holding company
as a direct subsidiary of TIAA.
Fitch believes a successful integration of Everbank could
provide positive
diversification of TIAA's revenue and earnings, allow TIAA to
offer a larger
suite of retail products, and provide TIAA opportunities to
cross-sell products
to TIAA customers and to Everbank deposit customers.
TIAA's existing ratings are based on its extremely strong
capitalization and
very stable liability profile, strong and predictable operating
earnings, and
very strong competitive position in the U.S. pension market. Key
rating concerns
include the impact of ongoing low interest rates on the
company's spread-based
annuities and higher financial leverage resulting from
acquisition related debt.
TIAA's considerable room to lower crediting rates afford the
company significant
financial flexibility and is a mitigant to the company's higher
financial
leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in Nuveen's stand-alone credit profile could
change Fitch's view
of TAMF's strategic importance, which could lead to a downgrade
of TAMF;
--Failure of TIAA to achieve ongoing positive surplus growth;
--TIAA's investment losses significantly higher than expected;
--A regulatory change that would have a negative impact on
TIAA's core pension
market;
--A change in TIAA's ownership structure;
--TIAA's reported risk-based capital below 450%;
--TIAA's adjusted statutory financial leverage exceeding 15%;
--A multi-notch downgrade of the current 'AAA' U.S. sovereign
ratings below
'AA+'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA';
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA+';
--Surplus notes at 'AA'.
TIAA-CREF Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
TIAA Asset Management Finance Company, LLC
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 2.95% senior notes due 2019 at 'AA-';
--$1 billion 4.125% senior notes due 2024 at 'AA-'.
