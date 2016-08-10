(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Medallion NZ Series Trust 2009-1R class A notes. The transaction is a securitisation of New Zealand conforming residential mortgages originated by ASB Bank Limited (ASB, AA-/Stable). The rating action is as follows: NZD 4.5bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit enhancement is sufficient to support the notes' current ratings and can withstand deterioration from the current economic conditions in New Zealand in line with the agency's expectations. The credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools also remain in line with expectations. As of 30 June 2016, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.45% of the underlying mortgage balance, and there have been no losses to date. RATING SENSITIVITIES The class A notes can withstand an additional 2.7% in defaults at Fitch's 'AAAsf' loss severity using Fitch's 'AAAsf' breakeven default rate of 10.8%. USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to or reviewed by Fitch in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by ASB compared to its credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact Fitch's rating analysis. This transaction has a 10-year revolving period of which less than three years remain. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period because ASB's product mix has not materially changed over this time and the portfolio is performing as expected. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Stephen Lo Analyst +61 2 8256 0379 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Committee Chairperson Natasha Vojvodic Senior Director + 61 2 8256 0350 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Sources of Information: The source of information used to assess these ratings was the servicer, ASB. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 28 Jul 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions (Applicable to Transactions Rated from Sept.26, 2011 until June 15, 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010171 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.