(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Medallion
NZ Series Trust 2009-1R class A notes. The transaction is a
securitisation of
New Zealand conforming residential mortgages originated by ASB
Bank Limited
(ASB, AA-/Stable). The rating action is as follows:
NZD 4.5bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that the available credit
enhancement is
sufficient to support the notes' current ratings and can
withstand deterioration
from the current economic conditions in New Zealand in line with
the agency's
expectations. The credit quality and performance of the loans in
the collateral
pools also remain in line with expectations.
As of 30 June 2016, 30+ days arrears were low at 0.45% of the
underlying
mortgage balance, and there have been no losses to date.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The class A notes can withstand an additional 2.7% in defaults
at Fitch's
'AAAsf' loss severity using Fitch's 'AAAsf' breakeven default
rate of 10.8%.
USE OF THIRD PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to or reviewed by
Fitch in relation
to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 10 sample loan files focusing on the
underwriting
procedures conducted by ASB compared to its credit policy at the
time of
underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of
the information
and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact
Fitch's rating
analysis.
This transaction has a 10-year revolving period of which less
than three years
remain. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period
because ASB's
product mix has not materially changed over this time and the
portfolio is
performing as expected.
Sources of Information:
The source of information used to assess these ratings was the
servicer, ASB.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
