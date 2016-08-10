(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Kuwait's new budget
indicates smaller fiscal
consolidation than in many highly rated regional peers, Fitch
Ratings says. This
reflects the government's exceptionally strong fiscal position,
but also the
difficulty of pursuing structural reforms, and the government's
efforts to catch
up with its domestic infrastructure investment plan.
The budget for fiscal year ending March 2017 (FY17), approved by
parliament on 3
August, implies a budget deficit excluding oil income and
financial investment
flows of 69% of non-oil GDP, compared with 87% of non-oil GDP in
FY15. This
adjustment of around 18% of non-oil GDP over two years, half of
which has been
automatic as falling oil prices have lowered subsidy
expenditure, is smaller
than in Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable, 28%) and Saudi Arabia
(AA-/Negative, 24%), but
larger than Qatar (AA/Stable, 4%).
Kuwait's (AA/Stable) ample fiscal space reduces pressure to make
rapid fiscal
adjustments. Sovereign net foreign assets are the largest of any
Fitch-rated
sovereign and debt/GDP is among the lowest. The Reserve Fund for
Future
Generations (RFFG) has estimated assets of more than 300% of
GDP. Fitch
forecasts the value of the General Reserve Fund (GRF) to fall to
98% of GDP in
FY17 from 103% in FY16. These estimates are based on public,
non-official
sources.
The RFFG cannot be used for deficit financing, so Kuwait will
issue debt and
draw on the GRF. Fitch expects that budgeted issuance of KWD5bn
(USD16.6bn) will
raise Kuwait's debt ratio from 9% of GDP at end-2015 to 24% of
GDP at end-2016,
still well below the 'AA' category median of around 39%.
The budgeted headline deficit of KWD9.7bn understates Kuwait's
structural fiscal
balance, as it treats KWD1bn worth of transfers to the RFFG as
an expense, and
excludes an estimated KWD7bn of investment income (mostly in the
RFFG). Adding
these two items, at a Brent oil price assumption of USD42/bbl,
Fitch forecasts a
small surplus of KWD0.7bn, 1.9% of GDP in FY17, down from 3.1%
for last year.
Subsidy reform in Kuwait has lagged behind other highly rated
GCC countries,
with reforms like the fuel price rises approved on 1 August by
Kuwait's cabinet
already enacted in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. This
highlights the
difficulties the government faces in building political
consensus on reform.
Attempts to raise diesel and kerosene prices in January 2015
were partly rolled
back due to parliamentary opposition. The utility price rises
approved in April
2016 will only come into effect in September 2017 and will only
apply to
non-Kuwaitis (70% of the population).
Overall expenditure is budgeted to rise by 3.5% in FY17 compared
with the
preliminary FY16 outturns, as low budgeted growth in the wage
bill and transfers
and subsidies offsets budgeted declines in goods and services
and capital
spending. Fitch forecasts a 6.8% increase, based on
stronger-than-budgeted wage
growth (due to population and price growth), and better
execution of capital
spending than last year. Wage restraint is likely to prove
challenging, as
demonstrated in April 2016 when oil refinery workers went on
strike against
public-sector wage reform..
Fitch expects capital spending to be close to budgeted amounts
in FY17, after
89% execution in FY16, 81% in FY15 and 68% in FY14. The rise
reflects a more
stable political environment that should allow the government to
pursue its
KWD34bn (90% of GDP) 2015-2020 development plan, much of which
the government
intends to undertake through government companies and
public-private
partnerships.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/884244">2016
Mid-Year Sovereign
Review and Outlook
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/874875">Kuwait
Full Rating
Report
Contact:
Krisjanis Krustins
Associate Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9831
Fitch (Hong Kong) Ltd
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.