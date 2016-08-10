(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Netherlands-based Achmea
Bank N.V.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The
Outlook is
Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Achmea Bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior unsecured debt
rating are based on
Fitch's view of the extremely high probability of support that
it would receive,
in case of need, from its parent Achmea B.V. (Achmea), and on
Fitch's assessment
of Achmea's creditworthiness.
Fitch considers Achmea Bank as a core subsidiary of Achmea given
our view that
it is an integral part of Achmea, a leading Dutch insurance
group operating
predominantly in the Netherlands. Fitch also believes that DNB,
the Dutch
central bank, which is the common regulator for banks and
insurance companies in
the Netherlands, will encourage Achmea to support the bank in
case of need.
Achmea Bank consolidates the group's retail banking operations,
offering
primarily bank savings and mortgage loans. It is an important
cross-selling tool
with Achmea Bank's products linked to the selling of the group's
insurance and
retirement services products. Our view of support is further
supported by the
bank's deep integration with the parent, common branding and
reputational risks
for Achmea in case of subsidiary default. Achmea also has a
track record of
providing Achmea Bank with capital and liquidity when required.
This includes a
EUR171m equity injection and a guarantee against a portfolio of
loans
transferred from another part of the group in July 2015.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to Achmea Bank given
its close
integration with the group and Fitch's opinion that the bank's
franchise cannot
be assessed on a standalone basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A weakening of Achmea's creditworthiness as assessed by Fitch
could result in a
downgrade of Achmea Bank's IDRs, Support Rating and senior
unsecured debt
ratings. The ratings are also sensitive to perceived changes in
the bank's
strategic importance to its parent, or to a significant change
in Achmea's
regulatory capital position or indications that capital
fungibility within the
group has diminished.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes long-term rating affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes short-term rating affirmed at 'F1'
The 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds issued by Achmea Bank is
not affected by
these rating actions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010179
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.