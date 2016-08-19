(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed
the National
Long-Term Rating of PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial (Persero)'s
(SMF) at
'AA+(idn)' and the National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(idn)'.
The Outlook on the
National Long-Term Rating is Stable. The corresponding issues
and programmes
have also been affirmed at 'AA+' and 'F1+'.
SMF's ratings are linked to the Indonesian sovereign
(BBB-/Stable), reflecting
its status as a wholly state-owned corporation with tight
control and oversight,
as well as strategic importance in developing Indonesia's
secondary mortgage
market. Fitch believes there is a high probability of
extraordinary state
support for SMF, if needed.
'AA+' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherently
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest-rated
issuers or
obligations.
'F1+' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest
capacity for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Catalyst for Mortgage Market: SMF was founded to promote and
develop Indonesia's
secondary mortgage market and enhance the capacity and
sustainability of
affordable housing financing for the community. SMF has received
IDR4trn in
capital injections from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) to date.
The integration
attribute has been assessed as Midrange.
Strategic Policy-Arm: The government established SMF to help
Indonesian families
own an affordable home by developing the secondary mortgage
market through the
issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). SMF
also helps
increase home ownership among low-income earners by granting
long-term and
fixed-interest-rate loans to banks, part of which are subsided
by the
government. The strategic policy attribute has been assessed as
Strong.
State-Owned: SMF is wholly owned by the government of Indonesia.
However, the
entity can be made bankrupt and has no special legal regime. The
legal status
attribute has been assessed as Midrange.
Tight State-Control: SMF reports directly to the MOF and its
board of
commissioners is appointed by the ministry. The MOF approves
annual budgets,
long-term plans and the board's composition at the general
shareholder meeting.
SMF is audited annually by an independent public accounting firm
and is subject
to audit by the state auditor. The control attribute has been
assessed as
Strong.
Financing Mortgage Lenders: SMF is focused on increasing its
financing
commitment, primarily to commercial banks and other financial
institutions, with
total loans rising to IDR7.8trn in 2015, from IDR6.4trn in 2014.
SMF's main
revenue source is loan interest-income, which rose by around 18%
in 2015 to
IDR824bn. The company projects net income to rise to IDR300bn in
2016, up 21%
from 2015, due to the increase in loans.
Strict Lending Criteria: Fitch believes SMF's loan-quality will
remain sound, as
the company's mortgage portfolio is screened using prudent
criteria. There were
no non-performing loans at end-2015.
Increasing Leverage: SMF issued senior debt amounting to
IDR1.6trn in 2015 and
IDR1.57trn to end-June 2016. SMF has limited its debt/equity
ratio at 4x to
manage leverage and uses a mix of bonds and medium-term notes to
finance
operations.
Growing Involvement in Securitisation: SMF provided credit
enhancement to eight
RMBS issues and held IDR751bn of RMBS at end-2015. SMF
successfully issued
Indonesia's first RMBS with participation letter in November
2015, which
totalled IDR200bn. SMF has been actively involved in all of PT
Bank Tabungan
Negara (Persero) Tbk's (AA(ind)/Stable) RMBS issues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure could arise from any negative changes
to SMF's
governance. This could occur if the state's ownership is diluted
or the Ministry
of Finance's influence on its board of commissioners is lowered.
An upgrade is not probable unless there is a more explicit
declaration of
support by way of a state guarantee.
Contact:
Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
