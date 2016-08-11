(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB-/RR2' rating to
Qwest Corp.'s (QC) offering of senior unsecured notes due 2056.
QC is an
indirect wholly owned subsidiary of CenturyLink, Inc.
(CenturyLink). Net
proceeds from the offering, plus cash on hand, primarily will be
used to retire
all or a portion of $661 million 7.375% notes due 2051. QC's and
CenturyLink's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB+' and the Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The following factors support CenturyLink's ratings:
--Revenues declined by 0.7% in 2015; Fitch expects that in 2016
and 2017
CenturyLink will demonstrate declines in the 0% to 2% range,
with revenues
potentially flattening in 2018.
--EBITDA continues to be slightly pressured, as revenues
continue to shift to
strategic but lower-margin broadband and business services from
higher-margin
legacy voice revenues. EBITDA is currently not expected by Fitch
to stabilize
until approximately 2018 or later.
--Near-term consolidated free cash flows (FCFs -- defined as
cash flow from
operations less capital spending and dividends) in the $400
million to $600
million range in 2016.
--Liquidity is expected to remain relatively strong over the
rating horizon.
--QC's and Embarq Corp.'s (EC) issue ratings are based on their
relatively lower
leverage and their debt issues' senior position in the capital
structure
relative to CenturyLink's senior unsecured debt.
The following factors are embedded in CenturyLink's ratings:
--CenturyLink's financial policy, which incorporates a net
leverage target of
approximately 3.0x.
--Prospects for share repurchases funded by FCF.
In December 2015, CenturyLink completed a $1 billion common
stock repurchase
program under a 24-month program authorized in May 2014. Stock
repurchases have
been primarily funded from FCF. At the current time, no new
program has been
authorized although should the company succeed in selling its
data center
business the portion of the proceeds beyond that needed to
maintain a leverage
neutral profile may be used to repurchase stock. Fitch does not
expect
CenturyLink to issue debt for future share repurchases in
Fitch's base case.
On a gross debt basis, CenturyLink's leverage for the latest 12
months (LTM)
ended June 30, 2016 was 2.9x, virtually the same as the 3.0x
during the previous
year. Leverage has risen from the 2.8x posted in 2013, even
though there has
been a modest reduction in debt, as there has been some pressure
on EBITDA. This
pressure stems from the continued shift to lower-margin
strategic services from
high-margin legacy services such as voice. Fitch believes
leverage will remain
around 3.0x over the next couple of years.
Fitch expects capital spending within the company's guidance of
approximately $3
billion for 2016. Within the capital budget, areas of focus for
investment
include continued spending on broadband expansion and
enhancement, as well as
spending on IPTV, the company's facilities-based video program.
Capital spending
also includes amounts for spending on the Connect America Fund
Phase 2 (CAF 2)
program.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes in 2016 and 2017 CenturyLink will demonstrate
revenue declines
in the 0% to 2% range, with revenues potentially flattening in
2018. EBITDA
margins in 2016 and 2017 are expected to decline slightly from
the 38.4%
recorded in 2015 as higher margin legacy revenues continue to
decline.
--In 2016, Fitch estimates consolidated capital spending will
approximate $3.0
billion, up from approximately $2.9 billion spent in 2015.
--Fitch has not included the potential sale of the data center
colocation
business in its assumptions as CenturyLink continues to evaluate
its
alternatives.
--Since Fitch's base case assumes CenturyLink continues to own
and operate its
data centers, Fitch has assumed a modest level of share
repurchases in 2016 and
2017 funded by FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch does not expect a positive rating action over the next
several years based
on its assessment of the competitive risks faced by CenturyLink
and Fitch's
expectations for leverage.
A negative rating action could occur if:
--Consolidated leverage through, but not limited to, operational
performance,
acquisitions, or debt-funded stock repurchases, is expected to
be 3.25x or
higher. Fitch has revised the leverage threshold down to 3.25x
from 3.5x owing
to the continued secular challenges faced by the wireline
industry.
--A reduction in capital spending that, in Fitch's evaluation,
affects future
revenue growth.
--For QC or Embarq, which are notched up from CTL, leverage
trends toward 2.5x
or higher (based on external debt).
LIQUIDITY
CenturyLink's total debt was $19.9 billion at June 30, 2016, and
readily
available cash totalled $137 million (cash excludes $54 million
in foreign bank
accounts). Financial flexibility is provided through a $2
billion revolving
credit facility that matures in December 2019. As of June 30,
2016, there were
no borrowings outstanding on the facility. The company also has
a $160 million
uncommitted revolving letter of credit facility, which at June
30, 2016 had $109
million in letters of credit outstanding.
Fitch believes CenturyLink has the financial flexibility to
manage upcoming
maturities due to its FCF and credit facilities. In 2016,
maturities only
consist of $11 million of term loan amortization payments.
Maturities amount to
approximately $1.5 billion and $196 million in 2017 and 2018,
respectively.
The principal financial covenants in the $2 billion revolving
credit facility
limit CenturyLink's debt to EBITDA for the past four quarters to
no more than
4.0x and EBITDA to interest plus preferred dividends (with the
terms as defined
in the agreement) to no less than 1.5x. QC has a maintenance
covenant of 2.85x
and an incurrence covenant of 2.35x. The facility is guaranteed
by certain
material subsidiaries of CenturyLink.
Going forward, Fitch expects CenturyLink and QC will be
CenturyLink's only
issuing entities. CenturyLink has a universal shelf registration
available for
the issuance of debt and equity securities.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 22, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Readily available cash excludes cash held in foreign bank
accounts, which
totalled $54 million as of June 30, 2016.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
