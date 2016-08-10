(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and its
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR at 'AA+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on New Zealand's senior
unsecured
foreign-currency bonds at 'AA' and its senior unsecured
local-currency bonds at
'AA+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
New Zealand's 'AA' rating reflects the country's strong
macroeconomic policy
framework and prudent fiscal management, reinforced by
governance standards and
a business environment rated among the best globally by the
World Bank. However,
the country's external finances are a clear weakness relative to
rated peers,
with one of the highest net external debt ratios in the world
and persistent
current-account deficits.
Stronger-than-expected net-migration inflows, construction
activity in Auckland
and a surge in services exports have improved the country's
economic outlook
relative to our last review, helping offset weak global demand
and a fall in
dairy production. Fitch raised its forecast for GDP growth to
2.7% for 2016 and
2017, from 2.4% and 2.6%, respectively, in light of these trends
continuing.
Fitch also expects terms of trade to stabilise and public
capital expenditure to
rise, with GDP growth slowing to 2.3% in 2018 as net migration
inflows moderate
and slower reconstruction activity in Christchurch acts as a
greater drag.
The current-account deficit and net external debt ratio have
been stable,
despite a 10% decrease in terms-of-trade between 2Q14 and 4Q15.
Strong spending
by overseas visitors counterbalanced low dairy prices and weaker
agriculture
production. Fitch expects the current-account deficit to remain
near 2015 levels
of 3.0% of GDP for the subsequent two years, as a gradual
recovery in dairy
output is balanced by capital imports from strengthening
domestic demand.
New Zealand's reliance on external financing increases its
sensitivity to global
market sentiment. Financial conditions tightened in the 1H16,
following market
volatility, although borrowing costs fell overall due to a cut
in New Zealand's
official cash rate. New Zealand is also relatively exposed to
the Chinese
economy through agricultural production and increasingly through
services
exports. The country is also indirectly vulnerable to a slowdown
in Chinese
investment through its close ties to Australia, even though its
exports cater
more to Chinese consumption.
Public finances have improved alongside growth prospects.
Nominal GDP growth
boosted revenues more than Fitch expected, helping total crown
operating-balance-excluding-gains-and-losses (OBEGAL) reach a
surplus of 0.2% of
GDP in fiscal year ending June-2015 (FY15), compared with
Treasury projections
of -0.3%. Fitch expects the OBEGAL to stay in surplus in FY16
and FY17, but for
gross general government debt to rise to 37.4% of GDP in FY17.
This reflects
higher capital spending and a build-up of financial assets prior
to the maturity
of NZD11.5bn of bonds in FY18 and NZD11.8bn of bonds in FY19,
rather than a
deterioration of the government balance sheet. Fitch projects
the government
debt ratio to fall steadily after FY17.
There are significant uncertainties around Fitch's base case.
Fitch expects the
net-migration rate to fall steadily back towards the historical
average over the
next two years from its current exceptionally high level,
continuing to support
consumption and the housing market. However, a sharp reversal in
migration flows
could have a broader negative effect on the economy. A longer
period of
low-dairy-prices than Fitch assumes could lead to larger falls
in production and
employment, leading to investment cuts and forced asset sales.
New Zealand's high household debt relative to income and rapid
house-price
appreciation since the end of 2010 are key vulnerabilities in
the country's
credit profile. High leverage makes households more vulnerable
to employment
loss or higher mortgage rates, potentially triggering a
house-price correction.
This is not Fitch's base case scenario, but if a house-price
correction occurs
it could have wider economic implications; for example, through
consumption and
construction activity. Banking sector stress could lead to rapid
deleveraging
and tightening of lending standards, destabilising the economy,
although New
Zealand banks' stronger capital and funding positions provide a
buffer.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has proposed further tightening
of loan/value
ratio (LVR) restrictions to help safeguard financial stability,
particularly for
lending to investors. Previous moves to tighten LVR restrictions
have only eased
house-price pressures temporarily, but have strengthened the
banking system's
resilience to a housing-market downturn by lowering the stock of
high-LVR
mortgages on banks' balance sheets.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns New Zealand a score equivalent
to a rating of AA
on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating
committee did not adjust
the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include :
- a sustained decline in the general government debt/GDP ratio,
faster than
Fitch currently projects
- a structurally narrower current-account deficit than Fitch
presently
forecasts, without a large slowdown in economic growth, leading
to a sustainable
downward trajectory for net external-debt as a proportion of
GDP.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action are:
- a negative shock with a lasting effect on growth, employment,
public finances
and the health of the banking system. This could include a steep
rise in
external borrowing costs, prolonged dairy sector weakness or
sharp reversal in
house-prices
- evidence of net external indebtedness becoming unsustainable,
such as a wider
and longer-lasting current-account deficit than Fitch currently
projects,
leading to higher external-indebtedness than the historical
range or undesirable
shifts in foreign investor sentiment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885575">Global
Economic Outlook -
July 2016
- Fitch assumes farmgate milk prices will not remain well-below
historical
averages over the rating horizon.
