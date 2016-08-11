(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
PT Lippo Karawaci TBK's (Lippo, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) USD260m 7%
senior unsecured
notes due in 2022 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes are issued
by Lippo's
wholly owned subsidiary Theta Capital Pte Ltd and guaranteed by
Lippo and its
subsidiaries.
The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received and is in line with the expected rating
assigned on 5 August
2016.
The notes are rated at the same level as Lippo's senior
unsecured rating, as
they represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the
company. The notes form a part of the same series as the
existing USD150m 7%
senior unsecured notes due in 2022, which are also rated 'BB-'.
Lippo expects to
use the proceeds to refinance its outstanding USD250m 7% senior
unsecured notes,
which are due in 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slower Presales, Asset Sales: Lippo sold IDR328bn of residential
property in
1Q16 - a sharp decline from IDR1.4trn in 1Q15. The company
postponed launches in
1H16 until after the government's tax-amnesty ruling was passed.
We now expect
Lippo to sell around IDR3trn of residential property for 2016,
which is about
IDR1.5trn lower than our previous expectations. We still expect
Lippo to inject
IDR1.7trn of mature malls and hospitals to its Singapore-listed
real estate
investment trusts in 2016, although there has been some delay in
this process as
well.
Significant Flexibility on Capex: Lippo has significant
flexibility to defer its
capex during times of weak presales, which supports its ratings.
The company has
significantly curtailed its capex this year to around IDR3.3trn,
which is less
than half of its initial budget. This is because much of its
capex included
discretionary land banking and construction costs contingent on
selling a
minimum value of new projects. Fitch believes this will allow
Lippo to conserve
cash flows and manage leverage within its rating parameters in
2016.
Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Lippo owns a large portfolio of
assets that
generated recurring operating EBITDAR (before operating lease
rents) of
IDR1.9trn during the 12 months to end-March 2016 (LTM 1Q16).
Over 60% of these
recurring cash flows stem from one of Indonesia's largest
private hospital
networks, which Lippo owns, for which there is stable demand.
The remainder
comprises of one of the largest retail mall franchises in
Indonesia, several
hotels and educational institutions, and dividend income from
its REITs.
Recurring EBITDAR covered Lippo's consolidated interest and
operating lease
payments by 1.2x in LTM 1Q16, which underpins its ratings.
Limited Rating Headroom: Lippo's leverage stood at 45% at
end-March 2016, lower
than the 48% at end-2015, supported by cash collected on
presales made in prior
years, capex cuts, as well as a strengthening of the Indonesian
rupiah. However,
Lippo's leverage is close to the 50% threshold beyond which the
ratings may be
negatively affected.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- residential presales of IDR3trn in 2016
- asset sales to REITs of IDR1.7trn in 2016
- capex of IDR3.3trn in 2016
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-a sustained increase in leverage to more than 50%
-a sustained weakening in the ratio of EBITDAR from recurring
sources to
interest cost and operating lease rent to below 1.2x
-inability to pre-fund capex.
Positive: A rating upgrade is not expected in the medium-term
given Lippo's
smaller operating scale and recurring income base compared with
higher-rated
international peers. We also expect Lippo's leverage to remain
high over the
medium-term as it executes its expansion plans.
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie (International Ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 December 2015
