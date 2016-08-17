(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Chongqing Nan'an Urban
Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd's (CQNA,
BBB+/Stable) USD200m 4.5%
senior unsecured notes due 2026 a final rating of 'BBB+'.
The bonds are issued directly by CQNA and are rated at the same
level as the
company's Issuer Default Rating. They constitute CQNA's direct,
unconditional,
unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank pari passu
with the company's
other obligations.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
ratings assigned on 9 August 2016.
Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linked to Chongqing Municipality: CQNA's ratings are
credit-linked to, but not
equalised with, the assessment of Chongqing Municipality's
credit profile.
Chongqing is one of four municipalities under the direct
responsibility of
China's central government. The link reflects strong government
oversight and
supervision of CQNA, moderate integration with the government
budget and CQNA's
public-sector business's moderate strategic importance to the
municipality. The
company is classified as credit-linked to the municipality under
Fitch's
Public-Sector Entity criteria. Fitch believes CQNA is likely to
receive
extraordinary support from the municipal government, if needed.
Chongqing's Strong Creditworthiness: Chongqing Municipality's
gross regional
product growth rate was China's fastest in 2015. Its gross
regional product on a
per capita basis ranked 12th among all provincial-level local
governments. The
company's strengths of strong fiscal performance and diversified
socio-economic
profile are mitigated by moderately high contingent liabilities
arising from its
state-owned entities.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: CQNA is registered as a
state-owned limited
liability company under Chinese company law. It is
majority-owned by the
Chongqing Nan'an District Department of Finance and is under the
direct
supervision of Chongqing Nan'an State-Owned Assets Supervision
and
Administration Commission.
Strategic Importance Attribute Mid-range: CQNA is one of the
most important
urban developers in Chongqing. The company executes the
government's
urbanisation plan for the Chongqing Nan'an district. Its
business focuses on
urban infrastructure and primary land development. CQNA also
acts as a funding
centre for state-owned enterprises within the district.
Government Integration Attribute Mid-Range: Fitch believes
support, if required,
will ultimately come from the Chongqing municipal government due
to the district
government's strong fiscal and operational linkage with the
Chongqing municipal
government, which has provided capital injections and subsidies
to monetarily
support CQNA's business. The company received CNY187m in 2013,
CNY356m in 2014
and CNY502m in 2015, representing 10.2%, 57.5% and 79.5% of
operating revenue,
respectively, based on Fitch's calculations. The fiscal support
aims to partly
fund CQNA's capital expenditure and meet its debt servicing and
liquidity needs.
Tight Control and Supervision: The government closely monitors
CQNA's financing
plan and debt levels. The company regularly reports its budget
performance and
its board members, except for employee representatives, are
appointed by the
government. The Control attribute is assessed at Stronger.
Weak Standalone Profile: CQNA's standalone credit profile is
constrained by the
public-service nature of its business of building affordable
housing and
developing infrastructure projects. Some of the company's
businesses are
operated on a partly commercial basis, which helps make up for
losses incurred
by its public-service projects. However, these businesses are
far from
market-based. The company's weak standalone credit profile is
mitigated by its
strategic links with the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Stronger or more explicit municipal government support may
trigger positive
rating action on CQNA. Significant changes to CQNA's strategic
importance,
dilution of the government's shareholding or reduced implicit
government support
could lead to a wider rating gap between CQNA and its sponsor.
An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Chongqing Municipality may
trigger positive
rating action on CQNA. Negative rating action on CQNA could
derive from a
deterioration of Chongqing Municipality's credit profile, which
could lower
Fitch's internal assessment of the municipality's
creditworthiness.
Rating action on CQNA would lead to similar action on the rating
on the US
dollar notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Lorraine Liu
Analyst
+852 2263 9929
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 27 July 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
