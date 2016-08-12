(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings
on HYDRA V
Funding Corporation's series 1 bonds as follows:
JPY1.33bn* Class S1 bonds upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA+sf';
Outlook Stable
JPY654m* Class S2 bonds upgraded to 'AAAsf' from 'AA+sf';
Outlook Stable
*as at 10 August 2016
The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage
loans originated by
multiple originators in Japan.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrades reflect Fitch's view that available credit
enhancement is
sufficient and the account bank is eligible to support 'AAAsf'
ratings. 'A' or
'F1' is the minimum rating of direct support counterparties for
'AAAsf' rated
notes expected by Fitch as per its Counterparty Criteria for
Structured Finance
and Covered Bonds.
Two of the three underlying beneficial interests (BIs) backed by
their
respective mortgage loan pools are senior BIs supported by
subordination. Credit
enhancement for class S1 and class S2 bonds increased
significantly by the
sequential structure and Fitch believes it provides strong
protection against
potential future performance deterioration. Excess spread in the
Hydra V Trust
is also available to redeem bonds through the BIs issued from
the trust as per
transaction documentation, providing additional support to the
bonds.
Fitch's analysis incorporated Japan-specific assumptions in
applying its APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria, in addition to its published
rating criteria
listed below. This includes frequency of foreclosure assumptions
based on
loan/value and debt/income ratios as well as loss severity for
each underlying
mortgage loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and loss
severity from
defaulted loans in the underlying pools may lead to negative
rating action.
However, Fitch considers the possibility of a downgrade as
remote, since the
bonds can maintain the current ratings even if Fitch's loss
assumptions are 7.4x
higher than currently assumed in the agency's 'AAAsf' stress
scenario.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to or reviewed by
Fitch in relation
to this rating action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the
information it received
about the performance of the underlying pools and the
transaction. There were no
findings that were material to this analysis. Fitch has not
reviewed the results
of any third-party assessment of the underlying pools
information or conducted a
review of loan origination files as part of its ongoing
monitoring.
The originators of the remaining underlying residential mortgage
loan pools are
Tottori Bank Ltd., Toyota Finance Corporation and Shinsei
Property Finance Co.,
Ltd. The senior BIs backed by the residential mortgage pools
originated by
Fukushima Bank Ltd., Bank of the Ryukyus Ltd. and ARUHI
Corporation (formerly
SBI Mortgage Co., Ltd.) have been fully redeemed.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Hitoshi Hibino
Associate Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Committee Chairperson
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
The sources of information used to assess this rating were
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited as trustee and Shinsei Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
as service
entrustee.
Applicable Criteria
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 28 Jul 2016)
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 18 Jul
2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
