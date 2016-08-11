(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Last week's strengthening of
UniCredit Bank
Austria AG's (BBB+/Negative/bbb+) capital by parent UniCredit
SpA (UC, BBB+
/Negative/bbb+) should provide the Austrian bank with adequate
flexibility to
complete the restructuring of its unprofitable domestic retail
banking business.
While this is positive for the bank's stand-alone credit
profile, it has no
direct rating implications. The ratings already reflect our
expectation that UC
will ensure that Bank Austria maintains a comfortable capital
buffer immediately
after it spins off its central and eastern European (CEE)
business.
On 5 August, Bank Austria's annual general meeting approved the
demerger of the
bank's CEE operations. Minority shareholders with golden shares,
the workers'
council and a fund related to the City of Vienna gave their
final consent. In
our view, these decisions create a high likelihood that the
regulators will
follow suit shortly and that the planned transfer of the CEE
operations to a new
entity owned by UC will go ahead with effect from 1 October
2016.
We estimate that UC's EUR1bn cash contribution on 4 August will
improve Bank
Austria's (CET1) capital ratio post-transfer by roughly 250bps
to about 14%.
This should offer sufficient flexibility to address the
downsized Bank Austria's
restructuring costs in domestic retail banking in light of the
bank's lower-risk
profile post CEE spin-off.
The CEE-related assets reclassified as held for sale on the
balance sheet of
Bank Austria at end-1H16 account for roughly half of its total
assets of
EUR194bn and three quarters of its risk-weighted assets of
EUR129bn. Once these
assets are transferred, the bank will comprise three segments:
retail &
corporates (commercial banking), corporate and investment
banking (CIB) and a
small private banking business. Its Austrian-focused profile
will greatly
improve its asset quality: at end-1H16, its non-performing loan
ratio was 4.7%
in Austria compared with 10.8% in CEE.
The spin-off will lower Bank Austria's profit volatility but
also weaken
recurring internal capital generation as CEE has historically
generated the vast
majority of profits. The robust EUR877m pre-tax profit (0.92%
pre-tax RoRWA) in
CEE in 1H16 contrasts with the domestic business's pre-tax loss
of EUR36m.
However, taking into account its lower-risk profile, we believe
that the
domestic business remains reasonably profitable when adjusted
for (i) the share
of the corporate centre attributable to Austria, (ii) the share
of the Austrian
bank levy attributable to 2H16 but booked in 1H16, and (iii)
restructuring costs
relating to the planned transfer of defined-benefit obligations
for active staff
to the Austrian state pension system.
Profit generation post spin-off will be dominated by the
corporate banking
business (commercial banking and CIB), which we expect to remain
reasonably
profitable through the cycle as Bank Austria's leading franchise
will mitigate
recurring domestic margin pressure. Margin pressure, however,
increases the
restructuring expenses to turn around Bank Austria's high-cost,
currently
unprofitable Austrian retail operations in the next few years.
Over the medium
term, the Austrian government's plan to reduce the bank levy
will provide some
relief.
We believe that the CEE transfer, combined with the
restructuring of domestic
operations, will, on balance, have broadly neutral implications
for Bank
Austria's risk/return profile. However, asset quality and
capital challenges in
Italy could prompt us to revise the parent's ratings. This, in
turn, could
affect Bank Austria's ratings as we expect to equalise both
entities' ratings in
the medium-term to reflect our expectation that intragroup
fungibility of
capital is likely to increase at cross-border banking groups
within the
eurozone. Hence, the Negative Outlook on Bank Austria's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating reflects that on UC's IDR and is not driven by the
upcoming CEE transfer.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
