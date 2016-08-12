(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Murcia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F3'. The ratings on the senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have
been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
The affirmation reflects the unchanged rating floor being
applied to Spanish
autonomous communities, including Murcia. This supports the
'BBB-' rating, which
is stronger than the region's intrinsic credit profile. Fitch
will monitor the
ongoing debate regarding liquidity support from the central
government to
Spanish regions.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Murcia's ratings are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities. The rating floor is based on a number of supporting
factors that
contribute to improving a region's liquidity and reducing the
likelihood of
default. These include the absolute priority of debt servicing
by law as per
article 135 of the Spanish Constitution; access to state
liquidity mechanisms
such as the Regional Liquidity Fund (FLA) and the Financial
Facility Fund (FFF),
and the budgetary stability law (BSL), which enforces fiscal
discipline on local
and regional governments (LRGs).
Central Government Support
We expect the region to hold EUR6.6bn in debt from state
liquidity mechanisms at
end-2016, close to 80% of its total debt, illustrating strong
support from the
central government. This includes the FLA, which was established
in 2012 by the
central government to support Spanish regions facing
difficulties in accessing
capital markets, and the Supplier's Fund (FFPP), a mechanism to
help regions pay
their arrears to suppliers. Debt contracted under these
mechanisms is repaid
evenly over 10 years.
Under Fitch's base case scenario, Murcia's funding needs of
EUR1.2bn in 2016 are
reliant on being financed by the FLA. Such access to state
support will continue
to ensure timely debt servicing, as the region faces high
redemptions over the
next three years, which at end-2015 exceeded 30% of outstanding
debt. In 2016
support from FLA was delayed by the implementation of reinforced
monitoring and
fiscal discipline from the Ministry of Finance and Public
Administration
(MinHap) over Spanish regions. The FLA instalments are now made
on a quarterly
basis, rather than annually, at formal requests from the
regions, increasing
MinHap's control over regions' fiscal performance.
Weak Budgetary Performance
Negative current balances since 2010 and high debt levels mean
that the
standalone credit metrics of Murcia are weaker than its ratings
indicate. The
region's 2015 preliminary results showed a negative current
margin of 4.6%,
which was better than the negative 8.43% posted in 2014, and
above Fitch's
expectations. However, Murcia posted a preliminary fiscal
deficit of 2.52%,
breaching its 0.7% target, due to Murcia Health Service's (SMS)
structural
deficit, which exceeded EUR400m in 2013 and 2014.
The SMS deficit is reported off balance sheet and extraordinary
transfers to SMS
to cover the deficit are recorded as receivables on Murcia's
account, although
they will not ultimately be refunded.
Expected Improvement in 2016
Fitch expects fiscal performance to improve in 2016, due to
additional EUR350m
inflows stemming from higher funding allocations as well as
restraint on
operating expenditure. Expected improvement in fiscal
performance will slow down
debt increase, and expected higher operating revenues may reduce
the
debt-to-current revenue ratio in 2016, from 215% in 2015.
The 2016 budget forecasts operating expenditure to grow 5.9%
yoy, after a 14.8%
decline over 2010-2015. This spending increase is mostly
allocated to
healthcare, which will shrink the deficit of the SMS. Fitch
believes Murcia is
unlikely to meet the fiscal deficit goal of 0.7% in 2016,
despite MinHap's
stricter enforcement of the BSL. We estimate the current margin
will improve to
close to zero in 2016.
Regional Economy in Recovery
Murcia has a weaker economic profile than Spain, with GDP per
capita equivalent
to 81% of the national average in 2015. Fitch expects nominal
GDP to grow nearly
3% in 2016, in line with the national rate, after 3.5% in 2015.
The labour
market has also improved as unemployment decreased to 24.6% in
2015 (Spain 22%),
from 26.6% in 2014, and the number of registered workers
increased 4.3%, above
the national rate of 3.2%. The region has a favourable
demographic structure,
with the second highest population aged below 65 years in Spain.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As Murcia's IDRs are supported by the 'BBB-' rating floor for
Spanish autonomous
communities, they would likely be downgraded if the floor is
removed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to
Spanish regions
over the medium term. Moreover, Fitch will review the rating
floor if state
support measures are withdrawn or if the central government's
ability and
willingness to continue providing extraordinary support to the
regions
deteriorates. Fitch also assumes that national economic growth
will translate
into enhanced funding resources from the central government to
regional
governments from 2017.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Avenida Diagonal, 601,
Barcelona 08028
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010342
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.