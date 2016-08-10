(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating
of 'A+' to Banco
del Estado de Chile's (Banco Estado) JPY15 billion senior
unsecured fixed-rate
notes. These notes constitute a further issuance of, and will
form a single
series with, the bank's JPY10 billion fixed-rate notes due June
17, 2026 and
issued on June 17, 2016. This issuance is made under the
umbrella of the up to
USD3 billion Medium-Term Notes Program.
The senior unsecured bonds, denominated in Japanese Yen, will
mature on June 17,
2026 and carry fixed annual interest of 0.48%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A+' rating assigned to Banco Estado's senior unsecured
notes corresponds to
the bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and ranks
equal to other senior unsecured debt.
Banco Estado's IDRs and National ratings are driven by the
extremely high
probability of support from its owner, the State of Chile. Banco
Estado
represents an important instrument of the Chilean state for
developing credit
and monetary policies, plays a strategic role for the
government, and has
systemic importance. Based on these drivers, the bank's IDRs are
aligned with
Chile's Sovereign Foreign-Currency IDR ('A+'; Outlook Stable)
and Local Currency
IDR ('AA-'; Outlook Stable).
Banco Estado's Viability Rating fundamentals remain unchanged by
this new debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlook for the Long-Term IDRs is Stable, the same as
the Outlook for
Chile's Sovereign ratings. Changes in the bank's IDRs, support,
Support Rating
Floor and National ratings are contingent on Sovereign rating
actions for Chile.
Fitch currently rates Banco Estado as follows:
--Foreign Currency Long-Term IDR 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Local Currency Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign and Local Currency short-term IDRs at 'F1+';
--VR 'bbb';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A+';
--Long-Term foreign Currency senior unsecured bonds 'A+';
--Long-Term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term senior unsecured bonds 'AAA(cl)';
--National long-term subordinated bonds 'AA(cl)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+56-2-499-33-20
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516-6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Nov. 6, 2015
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Bank Rating Criteria' (July 15, 2016).
