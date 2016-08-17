(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
NongHyup Bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the bank's
Viability Rating at
'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Rating and Support
Rating Floor
are based on Fitch's belief of an extremely high propensity of
the South Korean
sovereign (AA-/Stable) providing support to NongHyup Bank, if
required. This
reflects the bank's systemic importance to the country's banking
system, holding
about 10% of total system assets and 13% of deposits at
end-2015. Korean
authorities designated NongHyup Bank as a domestic systemically
important bank
in December 2015. The bank also helps fund the National
Agricultural Cooperative
Federation (NACF), its ultimate parent, so it can fulfil its own
policy roles.
NongHyup Bank's Long-Term IDR and Support Rating Floor do not
reflect any uplift
from the bank's declining policy role within its overall
commercialised
operation. NongHyup Bank is privately owned and does not have a
state solvency
guarantee. We do not believe authorities would prioritise
NongHyup Bank over
other systemically important commercial banks in providing
extraordinary support
in times of need.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDR reflects that of
South Korea's
sovereign. NongHyup Bank's Short-Term IDR is affirmed at 'F1'.
VIABILITY RATING
NongHyup Bank's 'bbb' Viability Rating reflects the bank's
significant local
franchise and solid funding base. It also reflects a higher risk
appetite,
modest management-quality and low internal capital generation
compared with
Korea's major commercial banks, stemming from its linkage to
NACF.
NongHyup Bank has a large Korean franchise and strong nationwide
network. Close
relationships with local governments help the bank attract
substantial local
government deposits, which represented about 24% of its total
deposits at
end-2015. These allow the bank to maintain its superior
loans/customer deposits
ratio of 102% at end-2015 (adjusted for interbank loans and
deposits), compared
with the 120% commercial bank average.
Fitch believes NACF's influence over NongHyup Bank's operations
could compromise
its corporate governance and management-quality, which is
assessed as weaker
than Korea's major commercial banks. The bank is incentivised to
maximise
profits to support NACF's distributions to its member
cooperatives and farmers
under NACF's complex organisational structure. The bank is prone
to taking
higher risks that could subsequently result in losses - indeed,
NongHyup Bank
reported net losses of KRW124.5bn in 2H15 and KRW320bn in 1H16.
The bank's precautionary-and-below loan ratio of 3.0% at
end-1H16, if not for
large-scale write-offs, is likely to lag the peer average of
about 2.1% as
NongHyup Bank cleans up its troubled large corporate exposures.
It remains to be
seen whether the bank's declaration to cut back on weak sector
exposures and
strengthen risk controls can effectively be carried out in the
short- to
medium-term. Fitch expects NongHyup Bank to manage down its loan
growth to about
5% in 2016, in-line with other commercial banks, focusing on
SMEs and SOHO
sectors.
Fitch estimates the bank's return on average assets to be about
0.1% to 0.2% in
the near-term, weighted-down by relatively high credit-costs and
brand fees to
be paid to NACF. This is despite the bank's higher
net-interest-margin, which
benefits from its credit-card segment, than local peers. Fitch
believes the
brand fee can be lowered if the bank comes under serious stress,
even though
NACF opposes the idea.
We expect NongHyup Bank's weak internal capital generation to
limit further
improvements in its capitalisation and estimate the bank's Fitch
Core Capital
Ratio to be around 12% at end-2016, versus the local commercial
bank average of
12.8% in 1Q16. We also believe the ratio could fall by a further
1.3pp if the
risk-weight on NongHyup Bank's exposure to individual
cooperatives is adjusted
to 100% from 20% to exclude a local regulatory favour. The
bank's direct parent,
NongHyup Financial Group Inc. (NHFG), has a relatively high
common-equity-double-leverage ratio of 119% at end-1Q16 and a
Fitch Core Capital
Ratio ratio of 11.2%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, senior debt ratings, Support Ratings and
Support Rating Floor
are sensitive to changes in our assumptions around the
propensity and ability of
the South Korea sovereign to provide timely support to the bank.
This might
arise if there is a change in the Korean authorities' ability to
provide
support.
Global regulatory initiatives aimed at limiting implicit
sovereign support for
banks may cause downward pressure on bank ratings. The local
regulator plans to
propose a revision to its resolution framework to add a bail-in
feature toward
the end-2016. It remains to be seen how strong the language will
be and how
feasible it will be to enforce a bail-in in practice.
VIABILITY RATING
The bank's Viability Rating is sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions
regarding its relationship with the National Agricultural
Cooperative Federation
(NACF). This would probably be reflected in the bank's risk
appetite and capital
management.
Fitch may upgrade NongHyup Bank's Viability Rating if there is a
significant
decline in its burden to support NACF's distributions, leading
to stronger and
sustainable profitability and internal capital generation, or if
there is an
improvement in the bank's persistently low risk appetite as
reflected in better
asset-quality and lower credit-costs in the medium-term.
Conversely, Fitch may downgrade NongHyup Bank's Viability Rating
if its risk
appetite noticeably weakens. This would be reflected in a
notable delay to its
planned reduction of exposure to troubled sectors in the
short-term or
aggressive asset-growth far exceeding internal capital
generation in the
medium-term. The bank's Viability Rating may also be downgraded
if an unexpected
credit-event further erodes its capitalisation buffer.
The rating actions are as follows:
NongHyup Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt (including global medium-term note
programme) affirmed at
'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu, Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+85 2 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
