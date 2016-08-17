(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
Busan Bank's (BSB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook
has been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also
affirmed Busan Bank's
Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions
is at the end of
this Rating Action Commentary.
The Outlook has been revised to Stable because pressure on the
bank's
capitalisation has eased after a capital injection by its
parent, BNK Financial
Group (BNK). Fitch expects BSB to maintain its Fitch Core
Capital ratio above
10%, unless ongoing restructuring in some troubled corporate
sectors puts
significant stress on the economy of the bank's main operating
region.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
The bank's IDRs are driven by the VR, which takes into account
rising pressure
on asset quality, weaker capitalisation relative to its peers,
and its
relatively high reliance on wholesale funding (like other Korean
banks) by
international standards. The rating also considers BSB's solid
profitability,
which is backed by a high net interest margin (NIM), its
significant franchise
in Busan and stable management.
Fitch does not expect a rapid downsizing of major shipbuilders
to result in
systemic stress and significantly erode the bank's capital
buffer, in our base
scenario. However, BSB's asset quality may suffer, although the
deterioration is
likely to remain manageable. This view is based on fairly
diversified economy of
the bank's main operating region and the measures introduced by
Korean
authorities to support borrowers. BSB's direct exposure to
shipbuilding is not
significant - the industry formed 2.7% of total loans as of
end-2015.
BSB's precautionary-and-below loan (PBL) ratio (2.3% at
end-1H16) has slightly
lagged the commercial bank average (about 2.1%) since end-1H15.
Fitch believes
BSB's PBL ratio could further deteriorate in the near term, as
the bank
decelerates its loan growth and its portfolio seasons with
rising pressure from
some weak corporate sectors. BSB plans to slow loan book growth
to about 5.3% in
2016, from the 9.3% average pace in the previous four years, and
focus on retail
portfolios.
Fitch sees rising credit costs and the need to pay dividends to
support BNK as
factors preventing the bank from significantly building up its
capital position
in the near term. BSB's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to
11.2% at end-1H16
after a KRW180bn capital injection by BNK in February 2016.
BNK's double
leverage was still high at 130% at end-1H16. This was even after
it raised
KRW470bn via an equity issue in January 2016 and put most of the
funds into
recapitalising its subsidiary banks - BSB and Kyongnam Bank
(KNB).
Fitch believes that BSB's high NIM would continue to support
profitability even
if asset quality worsens. Regulatory NIM of 2.3% in 1Q16 was
significantly
better than that of the commercial banks (1.6% on average),
supported by BSB's
substantial SME portfolio (making up 63% of total loans at
end-2015). BSB has
maintained a higher profitability than the Korean peer average
for about a
decade, but the gap with the commercial banks has been narrowing
down - mainly
due to BSB's higher credit costs.
BSB's loans/customer deposits ratio (adjusted for interbank
loans and deposits)
was high at 124% at end-2015, but not much worse than that of
other commercial
banks (about 120% on average). Its Basel III liquidity coverage
ratio was strong
at 142% at end-1Q16, benefiting in part from its relatively
small guarantees and
commitments compared with Korea's bigger banks.
BSB has a very strong local franchise in Busan (where the bank
takes about 30%
of total loans and deposits) while its nationwide presence is
relatively small
(with less than 3% market share). BSB and KNB are the key bank
subsidiaries of
BNK. Fitch expects no major synergies between BSB and KNB
despite their adjacent
geographical operations, as the two banks operate independently.
SENIOR DEBT
The 'BBB+' ratings on the senior unsecured notes of BSB are
driven by the bank's
Long-Term IDR, as they are direct, unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations of
the bank, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and
unsubordinated
obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BSB's '2' Support Rating (SR) and 'BBB' Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect
Fitch's belief that the South Korea government (AA-/Stable) has
a high
propensity to support the bank, if required. The view is based
on the bank's
domestic importance, given BSB's focus on export-oriented SMEs
in Busan. BSB was
not designated a domestic systemically important bank by the
Korean regulatory
authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs and VR ratings are sensitive to a change in
Fitch's assessment
of BSB's asset quality and capitalisation, or event risks such
as consolidation
with KNB or aggressive M&A by BNK. The ratings could be
downgraded if BSB's
capital buffer is eroded noticeably by its weaker internal
capital generation,
or if BSB and BNK were to increase their risk appetite
significantly (through
high asset growth and leverage). Conversely, Fitch would upgrade
BSB's ratings
if BSB further builds up its capital buffer noticeably with a
disciplined risk
appetite in the medium term.
A change to the Long-Term IDR would affect the ratings on the
senior notes.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in our
assumptions about the
propensity and ability of the South Korea government to provide
timely support
to the bank. This might arise if there is a change in the Korean
authorities'
ability to provide support.
Global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the implicit
government support
available to banks may cause downward pressure on the ratings.
The local
regulator is planning to propose a revision to its resolution
framework to add a
bail-in feature toward the end-2016. It remains to be seen how
strong the
language will be, and how feasible it will be to enforce a
bail-in in practice.
The rating actions are as follows:
Busan Bank
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
revised to Stable
from Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt rating affirmed at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu, Seoul 07327 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+85 2 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010458
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.