(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Slovakia's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'
with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Slovakia's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency
IDRs at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Slovakia's 'A+' ratings are supported by its proven ability to
attract foreign
investment, a solid banking sector and eurozone membership,
which ensures a
robust and credible economic and financial framework. The
ratings are
constrained by high external debt and relatively elevated GDP
volatility
reflecting sector concentration. Government debt, forecast at
53.9% of GDP at
end-2016, is higher than the peer median (43.9%), but Fitch
forecasts it will
gradually decline in the coming years thanks to some fiscal
tightening.
Slovakia's 'A+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Real GDP grew 3.6% in 2015 and Fitch expects it will moderately
slow to 3.1% in
2016, with growth of 3.3% in 2017 and 3.5% in 2018. Growth will
primarily be
supported by strong consumption in a context of an improving
labour market (the
unemployment rate was down to 9.8% in June 2016 from 11.4% a
year ago). The
expected slowdown reflects the EU funds cycle. Increasing
private sector
investment, notably in the automotive sector, will partially
offset lower
government investment.
The government deficit was just under 3% of GDP in 2015 and
Fitch expects this
will narrow in the coming years. This will primarily come from
strong growth in
government revenues supported by improved economic conditions.
Expenditure will
also decline as a result of lower government investment linked
to the EU funds
cycle. The agency expects the deficit will be 2.5% of GDP in
2016, 1.8% in 2017
and 1.6% in 2018. The budget for 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be
submitted to the
government by mid-August.
Fitch expects government debt will rise to 53.9% of GDP at
end-2016 from 52.9%
at end-2015 and will then gradually decline, consistent with
lower deficits and
medium-term growth of around 3%. The main risk to our debt
forecasts would be
lower than expected GDP growth or a failure to reduce fiscal
deficits relative
to 2015.
Fitch expects no major change in economic and fiscal policy
following the 5
March general elections. The centre-left Smer party lost its
parliamentary
majority but Smer's Robert Fico remains prime minister, leading
a four-party
coalition. The coalition contains diverse interests, which makes
major economic
reforms less likely. There is broad agreement on the need to
continue reducing
government debt. The government's common platform includes
balancing the budget
by 2020.
After a few years of current account surpluses, the current
account returned to
deficit in 2015 (1.3% of GDP) and Fitch expects it to fluctuate
close to that
level, with a deficit of 1.6% in 2018. Major investment in the
automotive
industry will translate into increased foreign direct investment
inflows over
2016-2018. Alongside some recovery in EU funds disbursements,
this should
support a decline in net external debt to 32% by 2018 from 39%
of GDP in 2015
(according to Fitch's methodology).
Banks are well capitalised and liquid. The sector is
predominantly foreign-owned
(Austria and Italy) and funded locally by a stable deposit base.
Fitch estimates
bank lending to the private sector grew 11% yoy in 2015. Credit
to households
has grown rapidly in recent years and the household debt/income
ratio is 55%.
The central bank is introducing a new 0.5% countercyclical
capital buffer from
August 2017.
World Bank governance indicators on rule of law and control of
corruption are
weaker than the median for 'A' rated peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Slovakia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A+'
on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are evenly balanced. The following risk factors could
individually or
collectively trigger negative rating action:
-Relaxation in the fiscal stance and/or failure to reduce the
debt/GDP ratio in
the medium term.
-An economic shock that would affect the automotive industry
(39% of added value
and 9% of employment including suppliers) and damage economic
and fiscal
stability.
The main factors that could trigger positive rating action are:
- A firm decline in government debt supported by a track record
of lower
government deficits.
- A decline in net external debt that reduces external
vulnerabilities.
- Higher GDP growth potential, supported by economic reforms,
that helps
accelerate convergence towards EU income per capita levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under financial stress, support for
foreign-owned Slovakian
banks would be forthcoming from their parent banks.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Louis
Director
+33 1 22 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christopher Findlay
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1342
Committee Chairperson
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
