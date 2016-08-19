(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based VSK Insurance
Joint Stock Company's (VSK) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BB-' and
National IFS rating at 'A+ (rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect VSK's strong operating profitability,
supported by
investment returns, and the adequate quality of its investment
portfolio. The
ratings also factor in the insurer's weak risk-adjusted capital
position and its
high exposure to a single line with a deteriorating loss ratio
(motor third
party liability insurance - MTPL), somewhat weak liquidity
position and
uncertain financial flexibility.
VSK's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based
capital model
(Prism FBM), is below 'somewhat weak' based on 2014 and 2015
results. Its
capitalisation strengthened modestly in 2015, due to higher net
profit on the
back of RUB1.6bn FX gains, which helped to support a 28% growth
in VSK's
insurance portfolio.
Fitch does not expect 2016 to see a notable strengthening in
capitalisation as
VSK continues to increase its business volumes and the expired
months of 2016 do
not point to a repeat of significant one-off income items. The
acquisition of a
local small insurer, BIN Insurance, in July 2016 may have a
moderate negative
impact on VSK's risk-adjusted capital position. From a
regulatory perspective,
VSK's capital is stronger with a Solvency I-like margin of 193%
at end-1H16.
VSK has seen a sound improvement in its operating profitability
as it reported a
return on equity of 32% for 2015, up from 18% in 2014 (a
five-year average of 8%
in 2011-2015). This improvement was driven by strong investment
income, which
offset moderate underwriting losses in 2012-2015. The net result
for 2015 was
exceptionally strong due to FX gains on investments. VSK has
been generating
negative underwriting result in the last six years, with a
combined ratio
averaging 103%, although the figure has slowly improved to 101%
in 2015.
Although the insurer has been improving its underwriting
performance, Fitch
notes a growing imbalance in VSK's business mix. The insurer
nearly doubled the
MTPL portfolio in 2015 as its share in net written premiums
(NWP) increased to
40% from 23%. Although many motor underwriters recorded growth
of their MTPL
business due to increased MTPL rates by the regulator from 4Q14
and 2Q15, Fitch
believes VSK has pursued a more aggressive growth strategy in
MTPL than some
other market participants. VSK's market share in the number of
policies issued
grew to 8.8% at end-1Q16 from 5.5% at end-4Q14.
In line with the sector, VSK's MTPL loss ratio deteriorated
sharply throughout
2015. Based on VSK's in-house actuarial assessment, the loss
ratio for the
floating year ended in March 2016 stood at 77%, up from 62% a
year earlier.
Based on the company's 6M16 reporting, Fitch expects the weight
of MTPL in VSK's
portfolio to see further moderate growth for 2016.
Motor damage, which represented VSK's second-largest line at 28%
of NWP in 2015,
helped offset the deteriorating MTPL performance in 2015. The
line's loss ratio
improved to 64% in 2015, from an average of 84% in 2011-2014.
This improvement
was also in line with some of the insurer's peers.
VSK also writes a wide range of other lines, including
commercial property and
liabilities, homeowners' properties, health and accident
insurance. Non-motor
lines saw their share in VSK's NWP fall to 32% in 2015, from 41%
in 2014. The
loss ratio of the non-motor portfolio moderately deteriorated to
52% from 47% in
the same period.
VSK's liquidity position remains weak, but is gradually
improving, with the
liquid assets-to- net technical reserves ratio at 85% at
end-2015, versus 73% at
end-2014.The average credit quality of VSK's investment
portfolio was strong for
the rating level.
VSK's investment and cash management policy has been largely
determined by the
credit facility extended by Sberbank of Russia (BBB-/Negative)
to VSK's
shareholder. Given the termination of this credit facility with
Sberbank and the
recent change in VSK ownership, VSK may review its cash
management and
investment strategy, particularly as Sberbank has not been
providing significant
distribution capabilities to the insurer.
VSK's beneficiary individual owner sold 45% of the insurer to
Safmar Group in
July 2016. Safmar is a diversified group with assets in the
banking sector,
construction, oil and gas, and other industries.
Fitch believes VSK's majority shareholder has rather limited
financial
flexibility to support VSK in case of need, as the insurer is
the shareholder's
key operating asset. On the other hand, Fitch believes that
Safmar's ability and
willingness to provide capital support to VSK is to some extent
constrained by
the group's minority stake in VSK and the insurer's consequently
lower priority
as capital recipient within the group, particularly taking into
account the
forthcoming merger of weak banks within the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could be triggered by increased exposure to MTPL,
further
deterioration of its loss ratio, or a weakening of VSK's
operating performance
leading to capital erosion as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM. A
downgrade may
also result from material deterioration in investment or
liquidity risks.
An upgrade could be triggered by a profitable diversification of
the insurance
portfolio, or notable strengthening in VSK's risk-adjusted
capital position,
although Fitch sees the latter as a remote prospect over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Surudina
Analyst
+7 495 956 5570
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010566
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.