(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 11 (Fitch) Low commodity prices and muted
levels of capital
investment continue to constrain results for diversified
industrials and capital
goods manufacturers, according to Fitch Ratings.
Most diversified industrials and capital good companies reported
sales declines
in the second quarter although the pace of decline moderated for
some companies
due to easier year-over-year comparisons. Lower sales reflect
the impact of
depressed commodity prices, weakness in emerging markets and the
strength of the
dollar. Sales declines are widespread and have been ongoing for
some time,
evidenced by a downward trend in industrial production since the
second half of
2014.
Companies selling into commodity-driven end markets such as oil
and gas, mining
and agricultural equipment have been the most affected. The
heavy duty truck
sector is also down sharply in 2016 as the industry adjusts to
weak freight
volumes. In contrast, the automotive, aerospace and US
construction industries
have continued to perform well, though low growth in emerging
regions is
negatively affecting demand for construction equipment.
Slower growth in emerging markets will continue to be a drag on
diversified
industrial companies for some time. And while growth in Europe
has been a modest
support to some companies, the Brexit process increases risk to
demand in the UK
and potentially across Europe over the next year.
Across the diversified industrials sector, Fitch expects sales
and margin
weakness will continue into 2017, even as the price of oil and
other commodities
show signs of stabilization. There is a risk that an eventual
recovery in these
markets could be muted compared with previous upturns, and Fitch
maintains its
negative outlook for the diversified industrial and capital
goods sector.
Fitch sees the potential for negative rating actions in 2016,
especially for
companies that combine weak operating results with aggressive
share repurchases
and acquisitions, leading to higher financial leverage. Issuers
on Negative
Rating Outlook include Dover, Kennametal, IDEX and Harsco.
However, most Rating
Outlooks are Stable as ratings take into account underlying
cyclicality.
Suppliers to the upstream oil and gas sector will continue to
face significant
headwinds over the next year. Oil prices, after recovering
toward $50/barrel in
June 2016, have reverted to the low $40 range. While the number
of active
drilling rigs could be nearing a bottom, oil and gas production
activity will
likely remain depressed well into 2017.
Lower demand for agricultural equipment reflects high crop
inventory and low
crop prices, which have led to a significant reduction in net
cash farm income
in the US. Cash income could decline further in 2016 to around
$90 billion as
projected by the USDA, a level roughly two-thirds of the record
reached in 2012.
Global demand for new mining equipment likely will decline for a
fourth
consecutive year in 2016, reflecting sharp reductions in
capacity expansion by
mining companies. Mining production has been steady, but high
levels of parked
equipment are keeping capital spending for new equipment below
replacement
levels. Fitch estimates that Caterpillar's exposure to mining
could result in a
cumulative sales reduction that exceeds the 38% decline in 2009.
Contact:
Philip Zahn, CFA
Senior Director
Corporates
+1 312 606-2336
Fitch Ratings
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL
Eric Ause, CFA
Senior Director
Corporate Finance
+1 312 606-2302
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.