(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) Brazil's large banks will
have to rethink
their digital strategy as the number of financial technology
companies
(Fintechs) grow, says Fitch Ratings. Still, at this point, we do
not expect
Fintechs to threaten the banks' credit profiles. Even with this
rapid growth,
the banking sector should remain dominated by large traditional
banks and remain
highly concentrated.
Brazilian banks face the challenge of competing with companies
that are
different from their traditional and sometimes rigid business
models. To
reinforce their footprints on the space, some banks have
acquired or created
partnership, incorporating local commercial banks that have
moved to digital
banking and online payments in recent years. However, banks with
very costly
operational structures will have to adapt quickly to new
technologies,
especially if they want to access new customers who are looking
for more
technologically advanced and consumer-friendly products. A
modernized but
reduced branch network should be more cost efficient in the long
term, as
branches and associated staff costs make up the bulk of the
retail cost base at
a larger bank. A lot of these costs can be removed via
automation.
Higher mobile Internet penetration is shifting consumer behavior
toward Fintechs
as customers move to a digital-only channel. An increasing
number of more agile
start-up companies (most notably in the peer-to-peer (P2P)
lending and digital
payment segments) are tapping clients often underserved by
traditional banks. In
Brazil, there are around 150 Fintechs. These companies are
growing and
increasing their operations, taking advantage of gaps left by
large and more
conservative banks due to the more challenging operating
environment in the past
few years.
Fitch believes that regulation will play a key role in
determining the survival
rate and competitiveness of Fintechs in Brazil. As a relatively
young industry,
the local regulatory framework is not yet defined. This has
supported the
increase in the number of new firms, as they are not subject to
the strict and
complex banking regulation.
The Brazilian Central Bank already implemented a set of rules
for nonbanking
payment institutions and payment arrangers in 2013, but some
rules are still not
clear. Regulation for P2P lending is still lacking. The Comissao
de Valores
Mobiliarios (Securities and Exchange Commission) has established
an Innovation
Center of Financial Technologies to monitor the development and
application of
new Fintechs in the securities market. More rigid supervision
could potentially
increase regulatory scrutiny and increase operational costs for
the sector, and
it may affect the business model of some companies that usually
operate with a
very low cost base. Clear and transparent policies for new
entrants should
support the development of Fintechs in Brazil.
Fintechs will always have an advantage by being more agile and
offering more
customized and convenience alternatives. However, Fintechs have
major
challenges, including achieving economies of scale, strong
competition from
large Brazilian banks with larger capital availability and with
a longer
technology culture, regulatory development and the search for
funding sources at
competitive costs. The lack of a well-structured liquidity
framework,
distribution, scale, regulatory expertise and risk management
culture may lead
to consolidation in the sector, with larger banks incorporating
niche Fintechs
into their more complex structure.
