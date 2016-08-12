(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Poland-based
Bank Pekao SA's (Pekao) Support Rating at '2'. The Issuer
Default Ratings,
which are driven by the bank's standalone credit profile, and
the Viability
Rating (VR) are unaffected by this rating action.
The affirmation of the Support Rating of Pekao follows the
recent sale of a 10%
stake in the bank by its parent UniCredit SpA (UC, BBB+
/Negative/bbb+).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating of Pekao reflects Fitch's view that, despite
the reduction of
UC's stake in the bank to 40.1%, the probability of potential
support from UC,
in case of need, remains high. Fitch believes that UC has a
strong ability and
high propensity to support Pekao. This view is predominantly
based on:
-Potential support that Pekao could require would likely be
manageable for UC,
given the moderate size of Pekao relative to resources available
in the wider UC
group. Fitch expects that intragroup fungibility of capital is
likely to
increase at cross-border banking groups within the eurozone.
-Fitch's view that the reduction of the stake held in Pekao did
not change the
strategic importance of Pekao to UC or UC's commitment to the
Polish market.
Pekao has a long and successful track record of strong
performance, supporting
UC's profitability
-High reputational risk for UC and its operations in the EU of
not providing
support on a timely basis to its Polish subsidiary
-Effective control of UC over Pekao and its expected full
consolidation in UC's
accounts despite UC no longer having a majority stake in the
bank
Fitch expects that continued parent support will provide a floor
to Pekao's
Long-Term IDR at a notch below that of UC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUPPORT RATING
The SR is sensitive to a change in assumptions around the
propensity or ability
of UC to provide timely support to the bank.
The SR could be downgraded if Fitch concludes that UC's ability
to provide
support has weakened, as evidenced by UC's Long-Term IDR being
downgraded by
more than one notch. A downgrade could also result from a
decision by UC to exit
the Polish market and sell the remaining stake in Pekao to a
lower-rated party
or to a diversified investor base.
An upgrade of the SR is unlikely at present given the Negative
Outlook on UC's
Long-Term IDR and the review of UC's strategy.
The rating actions are as follows:
Pekao
Long-Term IDR unaffected at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR unaffected at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
