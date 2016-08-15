(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) Corporations that heavily rely on
money funds for
cash management may need to enhance disclosures and risk
management in light of
upcoming money fund reform, according to Fitch Ratings. We
believe the reform is
creating a new paradigm for corporations' cash management, which
will require a
more sophisticated approach to managing liquidity.
Regulatory changes to money funds coming into effect in October
are expected to
cause some US corporates to re-examine their comfort level with
prime money
funds. Under the new reforms, institutional prime money funds
that are used by
corporates may restrict investor liquidity during a time of
stress. The funds'
boards of directors can impose liquidity fees on shareholders
looking to redeem
cash, or gate the fund altogether, if the fund's liquidity level
falls below the
required regulatory threshold. Government money funds are not
subject to these
provisions, and many corporate treasurers plan to move cash from
prime to
government funds to avoid this risk.
Non-financial corporates historically have been big investors in
money funds in
absolute terms, holding $573 billion in money fund investments
as of 1Q2016,
according to Federal Reserve data. Fitch's analysis of the
non-financial firms
in the Fortune 100 showed that 33 noted investments in money
funds and 22
disclosed the amount invested in money funds. For the 22 firms
that disclosed
investments, money funds accounted for 26% of their cash and
cash equivalents on
average.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/ffff0ef3-7224-4734-ab31-aaae69724d6d?src=embe
d"
title="Investments in Money Fundy by Years" width="550"
height="700"
scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
Some corporates use money funds sparingly or not at all, while
others utilize
money funds extensively for daily cash flow management and
strategic cash
buffers. For example, Walgreens held $2.4 billion in money
funds, which
accounted for as much as 72% of its cash and cash equivalents,
as shown in the
following chart. Cisco was the largest money fund investor in
the sample, with
holdings of $7.2 billion, accounting for 81% of its cash and
cash equivalents.
Conversely, Apple invested $3.3 billion in money funds,
representing a modest
18% of its cash and cash equivalents. These firms often had
additional
short-term financial assets, such as US Treasuries and
commercial paper, which
could be used for liquidity but were not classified as cash and
cash
equivalents.
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/93031cf4-2bd5-4b6d-be0b-9a4a40c8e7c6?src=embe
d"
title="Fortune 100 by Assets" width="550" height="901"
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
<iframe
src="//e.infogr.am/d7dcfdd5-196d-4c06-b365-d3631e36cb32?src=embe
d"
title="Fortune 100 by Allocation" width="550" height="901"
scrolling="no"
frameborder="0" style="border:none;">
From our review of these firms' financial disclosures, it is
unclear whether
they invest in prime funds, government funds, or both. For
corporations that
continue to rely on money funds, enhanced disclosures and risk
management will
be important to appropriately monitor key weekly liquidity
measures in prime
funds.
While Fitch's rating criteria for prime money funds have always
focused on the
funds' liquidity, the new rules introduce a higher standard in
the form of a
regulatory "tripwire." In light of this new risk, Fitch updated
its money fund
criteria in December 2015 to clarify our analysis of funds'
intrinsic liquidity
levels compared to the volatility of flows driven by the funds'
investor
profiles.
