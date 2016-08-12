(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Ares Finance Co. II LLC at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR The IDR of Ares Finance Co. II LLC is equalized with the 'BBB+' IDRs assigned to Ares Management LLC's operating group subsidiaries (collectively Ares) and reflect the fact that any notes issued from this entity would rank equally with all outstanding unsecured debt and benefit from the same joint and several guarantees from the Ares entities, which collect all fee, incentive, and investment income of the firm. The ratings for Ares reflects the firm's solid competitive position as a global alternative investment manager, its experienced management team, solid investment track record, strong and predictable fee-related earnings (FRE) given its meaningful fee-earning assets under management (FAUM), relatively stable distributable earnings compared to peers, which is due to the significant FRE component, and the subordination of general partner interests to outstanding indebtedness. Ares' Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that management will continue to generate stable management and advisory fees, grow/retain FAUM through the raising of new and expansion of existing funds, sustain operating margins, operate with relatively low leverage, and retain an adequate liquidity profile in order to meet debt service obligations and co-investment commitments to its funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR The Long-Term IDR of Ares Finance Co. II LLC is linked to the ratings of Ares Management LLC. As such, Ares Finance Co. II LLC's ratings would move in tandem with any changes in Ares Management LLC's ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following rating: Ares Finance Co. II LLC --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1 212-908-9121 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jared Kirsch, CFA Associate Director +1 212-908-0332 Committee Chairperson Sean Pattap Senior Director +1 212-908-0642 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1010351 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.