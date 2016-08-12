(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Ares Finance Co. II LLC at 'BBB+'. The
Rating Outlook is
Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR
The IDR of Ares Finance Co. II LLC is equalized with the 'BBB+'
IDRs assigned to
Ares Management LLC's operating group subsidiaries (collectively
Ares) and
reflect the fact that any notes issued from this entity would
rank equally with
all outstanding unsecured debt and benefit from the same joint
and several
guarantees from the Ares entities, which collect all fee,
incentive, and
investment income of the firm.
The ratings for Ares reflects the firm's solid competitive
position as a global
alternative investment manager, its experienced management team,
solid
investment track record, strong and predictable fee-related
earnings (FRE) given
its meaningful fee-earning assets under management (FAUM),
relatively stable
distributable earnings compared to peers, which is due to the
significant FRE
component, and the subordination of general partner interests to
outstanding
indebtedness.
Ares' Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
management will continue
to generate stable management and advisory fees, grow/retain
FAUM through the
raising of new and expansion of existing funds, sustain
operating margins,
operate with relatively low leverage, and retain an adequate
liquidity profile
in order to meet debt service obligations and co-investment
commitments to its
funds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR
The Long-Term IDR of Ares Finance Co. II LLC is linked to the
ratings of Ares
Management LLC. As such, Ares Finance Co. II LLC's ratings would
move in tandem
with any changes in Ares Management LLC's ratings.
Fitch has affirmed the following rating:
Ares Finance Co. II LLC
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212-908-9121
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jared Kirsch, CFA
Associate Director
+1 212-908-0332
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1 212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
