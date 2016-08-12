(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, August 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Housing
Development
Finance Corporation Bank of Sri Lanka (HDFC Bank) National
Long-Term Rating at
'BBB(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency also affirmed HDFC
Bank's senior
secured and senior unsecured debentures at 'BBB(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HDFC Bank's National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's
expectation that the bank
would receive extraordinary support from the Sri Lanka
sovereign, if required.
The sovereign's limited ability to provide support is reflected
in Sri Lanka's
'B+'/Negative rating. Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity
to extend
support to the bank stems from the state's 51% effective holding
and HDFC Bank's
quasi-policy role in supporting the state housing-development
initiatives.
However, Fitch sees potential for state support for HDFC Bank as
being much
lower than for the country's larger state-owned banks, due to
its lower systemic
importance.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's National Long-Term Rating
reflects its
creditworthiness relative to the best credit in Sri Lanka.
Housing loans accounted for 87% of HDFC Bank's loan-book at
end-1Q16. The bank
is authorised to provide housing loans to members of the
Employee Provident Fund
(EPF), Sri Lanka's retirement savings scheme. The loans are
secured against
members' EPF balances and accounted for 29% of the bank's total
loans in 1Q16.
NPLs on these loans are much higher than for the rest of the
bank's portfolio,
but the Central Bank of Sri Lanka annually reimburses HDFC Bank
for EPF-backed
loans in arrears for over three months. However, the bank's
reported gross NPL
ratio remains high even after excluding EPF-backed housing loan
NPLs, at 8.4% at
end-1Q16 (19.7% including EPF-backed loans). This is mainly due
to its exposure
to low- and middle-income customer segments.
We see HDFC Bank's capitalisation as weak and believe that the
bank relies on
capital infusion from the state, as its internal capital
generation may not be
sufficient to meet the minimum capital requirement of LKR5bn by
1 January 2018.
The bank's outstanding debentures are rated in line with its
National Long-Term
Rating and rank equally with the claims of other senior
unsecured creditors.
Fitch has not provided any rating uplift for the
collateralisation on the senior
secured debentures as their recovery prospects are considered to
be average and
comparable with those of the unsecured notes in a developing
legal system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade HDFC Bank's ratings if there is a change in
our expectation
of state support to the bank. This may occur due to a weakening
of the bank's
linkages with the state, as seen by a dilution of the state's
majority-ownership
of the bank or a revision of Fitch's view of the bank's policy
role.
HDFC Bank's rating could be downgraded by several notches if the
sovereign's
ability to support it is significantly weakened or if Fitch
concludes that the
bank can no longer rely on sovereign support. This is because
the bank's
intrinsic strength is materially weaker.
The ratings of the senior secured and senior unsecured
debentures will move in
tandem with HDFC Bank's National Long-Term Ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
