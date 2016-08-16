(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Property Companies Face Long-Term Brexit Pressures, Ratings Steady For Now here LONDON, August 16 (Fitch) The UK vote to leave the EU could translate into longer-term negative sentiment for the UK property sector, but is unlikely to directly lead to near-term rating downgrades, Fitch Ratings says. Uncertainty over the form and timing of Brexit will weigh on confidence for property purchasing and leasing. The ability of London's economy to remain strong in the long term will be a key factor in vacancy rates and the renewal of long-term lease agreements. The recent gating of several property funds could lead to the sale of some property holdings and suspend a source of demand, which could lower values and increase LTV ratios. Early indications are that sellers will not lower values too readily, but the key test will be whether debt providers will be willing to refinance loan facilities and on what terms. UK property values are highly cyclical, with UK residential properties historically having long periods of value growth, followed by shorter corrections. Big reversions in house prices in the UK have generally occurred after major economic events or interventions. The current market situation, however, is different from that during the global financial crisis due to the strong availability of liquidity. For more information on how we see these factors affecting commercial REITS, industrial property companies and UK house builders, see the report "UK Property Companies Face Long-Term Brexit Pressure - Ratings Steady For Now" available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Paul Lund Senior Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1244 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.