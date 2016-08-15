(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Azerbaijan-based
Expressbank's (EB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of at
'B' with a Stable
Outlook. The agency has also affirmed Atabank's (AB) Long-Term
IDR at 'B-' and
removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A Negative Outlook
has been
assigned.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the banks' ratings reflects only a moderate
worsening of EB's
credit profile amid a challenging economic environment and the
already low
rating level of AB, which makes it tolerant to a more acute
worsening of its
metrics.
AB is rated one notch lower than EB to reflect its lower
loss-absorption
capacity, as a result of weaker pre-impairment profitability and
a modest
capital buffer, relative to the amount of unreserved
non-performing loans (81%
of the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-2015). Exposure to
foreign currency
lending is also higher in AB (54% of loans at end-1Q16) than in
EB (below 30% at
end-1H16).
The ratings continue to reflect the banks' vulnerable earnings
and asset quality
(less so in EB), significant exposure to related parties and
limited domestic
franchises.
The Stable Outlook on EB reflects Fitch's expectation that the
bank will be able
to absorb credit losses through earnings without them eating
into capital. The
Negative Outlook on AB reflects higher asset quality risks,
which given the
small profitability and capital buffers, may erode the bank's
capital base
unless it is replenished by the shareholders.
EB
EB's corporate loan book (55% of gross loans at end-1H16) mostly
consists of
exposures to the bank's main corporate shareholder and its
subsidiaries (92% of
FCC), including a large construction company, engaged in
infrastructure
construction, and to a start-up diversified production plant,
the development of
which is actively supported by the government.
Although the related-party exposures are reportedly performing,
there are
sizeable grace periods on the interest and principal. However,
credit risks in
corporate lending are mitigated by (i) these companies directly
or indirectly
benefiting from the state contracts, (ii) generally adequate
financial profiles,
albeit weakened by 2015 manat devaluation, and (iii) solid
capital buffer, which
has been generally larger than the related-party exposures.
Retail non-performing loans (90 days overdue; NPLs) spiked to
20% of total
retail loans at end-1H16 from 11% at end-2015 and 2.5% at
end-2014, although
these were fully covered by impairment reserves. The annualised
NPL origination
ratio (defined as increase in NPLs plus write-offs divided by
average performing
loans) was also high at 20% in 1H16, while retail pre-provision
operating profit
was only about 16% of retail loans. This means the bank needs to
significantly
improve retail loan quality to achieve break-even in 2016, which
is challenging
in Fitch's view.
EB's capital position is robust as expressed by a high 48% FCC
ratio (defined as
FCC/FCC-adjusted risk-weighted assets) at end-1H16. Near-term
loan growth
potential is limited, and capital ratios are unlikely to
significantly decrease
in the next couple of years. However, Fitch views EB's capital
position in the
context of the bank's sizeable related party lending (92% of FCC
at end-1H16).
EB is funded by customer deposits (77% of total liabilities at
end-1H16) and
liquidity risks are mitigated by a sizeable liquidity buffer,
which was
sufficient to repay 31% of customer funding at end-1H16, and by
a fast retail
loan turnover. Wholesale funding (17% of end-1H16 liabilities)
is mostly
short-term and sourced domestically. Near-term refinancing needs
equalled to
AZN19m (13% of end-1H16 liabilities). Although EB's funding
raised from related
parties was negligible at end-1H16, there were some large
deposits from
companies considered as friendly to the bank's shareholders.
ATABANK
The affirmation of AB and resolution of RWN follows Fitch's
assessment of the
bank's capital position post-manat devaluation. The Negative
Outlook reflects
deterioration of the bank's credit profile in the form of
increased unreserved
NPLs to AZN43m (81% of FCC) at end-2015 from AZN16m (27%) at
end-2014, which may
erode equity unless rectified by new injections. According to
the bank's
management the bank's shareholders plan to inject new equity by
end-2016, which,
if completed, may help address AB's current asset quality
issues.
AB's asset quality deteriorated sharply in 2015-1Q16, with NPLs
increasing to
16% of gross loans at end-1Q16 from 6% at end-2014 due to a
weaker economic
environment. AB's NPLs were only 27% covered by impairment
reserves at end-1Q16
and their additional provisioning could erode the bank's capital
position. Loans
to related parties accounted for a significant 26% of gross
loans at end-2015,
but they were mostly covered by pledged deposits.
At end-2015 AB's FCC ratio equalled to a moderate 11.6%,
although this should be
viewed against the bank's significant unreserved NPLs and weak
core earnings.
Fitch estimates that at end-2015 the bank's regulatory capital
would allow
reserving of only around 20% of these unreserved NPLs.
Internal capital generation capacity is also weak.
Pre-impairment profit (PIP)
net of non-recurring gains was only about AZN13m (2.7% of
average gross loans)
in 2015, while earning quality is questionable as 22% of
interest was not
received in cash.
AB's liquidity profile has deteriorated rather significantly due
to funding
outflows in 4Q15-1H16. Although funding outflows have mostly
abated, at end-1H16
the bank's total available liquidity net of potential debt
repayments equalled
to a low 5.4% of customer accounts. This is particularly weak in
light of the
bank's rather concentrated customer funding and largely
long-term nature of the
bank's corporate book.
On 24 December 2015, Fitch placed AB's ratings on RWN due to the
risk of
material erosion of its loss absorption capacity following the
devaluation of
the manat (see 'Fitch Keeps IBA on RWP; Takes Negative Action on
4 Other
Azerbaijani Banks' on www.fitchratings.com). Since the RWN, AB
has avoided
reporting FX losses. However, the negative developments in the
bank's profile
described above warranted the Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
(SRF)
The SRFs of 'No Floor' and Support Ratings of '5' for both banks
reflect their
limited scale of operations and market share. Although Fitch
expects some
regulatory forbearance to be available for these banks, in case
of need, any
extraordinary direct capital support from the Azerbaijan
authorities cannot be
relied upon, in the agency's view. The potential for support
from banks' private
shareholders is not factored into the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action for EB is contingent on substantial
franchise development
through growth of third-party business, a reduction in volume of
operations with
affiliated parties and moderation of downside asset quality
risks.
Negative rating actions could be triggered by significant asset
quality
deterioration resulting in considerable impairment losses
exceeding
pre-impairment profit and eroding capital (more likely in AB)
unless this is
addressed by new capital injections. Negative rating pressure
for AB could also
stem from a further liquidity squeeze. Conversely, if AB
receives new capital
injection and asset quality pressure recedes, the Outlook may be
revised to
Stable.
Fitch believes that positive rating actions on the banks' SR and
SRFs are
unlikely in the near-term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Expressbank:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Atabank:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; off RWN; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; off RWN
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'; off RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at No Floor
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasiliev
Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analysts
Ruslan Bulatov (EB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Maria Kuraeva (AB)
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
