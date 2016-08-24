(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 24 (Fitch) Aggregating the cybersecurity
statutory supplement
data for the U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurance industry
finds that
approximately 120 insurance groups reported writing cyber
coverage in 2015
totaling approximately $1 billion in direct written premiums
volume. Fitch
analyzed cyber insurance market share and performance in a new
special report,
'U.S. Cyber Insurance Market Share and Performance' that
analyzes data from a
new 2015 statutory supplement to compile company and industry
statistics on
cyber insurance.
The largest writers according to Fitch's analysis are American
International
Group, Inc. (AIG), accounting for approximately 22% of the
market, Chubb Limited
(CB) at 12%, and XL Group Ltd. (XL) at 11%.
Cyber-related insurance coverage represents a significant growth
opportunity for
P/C insurers. Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
(MMC) estimated
that in 2014 the global insurance market wrote approximately $2
billion in cyber
insurance premiums, which could multiply by a magnitude of three
to five times
by 2020.
"Industry estimates suggest that the global cyber insurance
business could
increase to $20 billion by 2020, but the lack of information on
cyber insurance
is a challenge for insurance companies, policyholders,
regulators, and investors
to evaluate and price risk," said James Auden, Managing
Director, Fitch Ratings.
"Challenges in isolating cyber related premiums and exposures
from other risks
within a package policy create limitations in analyzing the
supplemental filing
as total cyber insurance premiums are likely understated."
The nature of the new supplemental data filing leads to more
limited information
regarding underwriting results from cyber business, as
information is provided
solely on a direct basis and does not include information for
incurred losses
net of reinsurance and underwriting expenses.
The P/C industry's direct loss ratio for cyber stand-alone
business in 2015 was
65.2%.
"The ultimate profitability of the P/C industry's cyber
insurance efforts will
take some time to assess as the market matures and future
cyber-related loss
events emerge," said Gerry Glombicki, Director, Fitch Ratings.
Fitch will track premium volume and loss ratios over time under
this new
supplement to gauge the performance of the cyber insurance
market and activity
of individual companies.
The report 'Cyber Insurance Market Share and Performance' is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
James Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Related Research
U.S. Cyber Insurance Market Share and Performance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.