NEW YORK, August 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. and
its operating
partnership, Mid-America Apartments LP to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The
Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrade reflects the sustained improvement in MAA's
key credit
metrics in recent years, including leverage and unencumbered
asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD). The all-stock acquisition of
lower-levered Post
Properties, Inc. announced today will further strengthen MAA's
balance sheet to
level's that Fitch believes will provide sufficient cushion to
maintain a
stronger credit profile through-the-cycle.
LOWER LEVERAGE WITH THROUGH-CYCLE CUSHION
Fitch projects leverage could be in the 5x - 5.5x range in 2017
depending upon
the time of the close. This compares favorably to 5.7x for 2015,
6.4x for 2014
and the sub 6.5x level that Fitch views as being consistent with
the 'BBB+'
rating. Fitch estimates the transaction terms (i.e. the
assumption of PPS' debt
and the issuance of 0.71 shares of MAA for each share of PPS)
will reduce
leverage by approximately 0.3x, all else being equal.
However, as the transaction is initially dilutive on an earnings
basis, the
issuer has some incentive to maintain or increase leverage to
reduce the amount
of dilution and the time frame for it to turn accretive. Fitch
defines leverage
as debt less readily available cash to recurring operating
EBITDA.
Fitch expects fixed-charge coverage will improve further to the
mid-4x range
through 2017 as compared to 3.7x for 2Q16 and 3.6x for 2015.
Fitch defines
fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA less
maintenance capital
expenditures to total interest.
LOGICAL TRANSACTION WITH MODEST CHANGE IN STRATEGY
The PPS acquisition is a logical strategic transaction that
improves MAA's
portfolio quality and should result in scale benefits from
deeper market
penetration. The combined company's increased size should also
improve its
public debt and equity markets access, resulting in lower
capital costs.
Fitch is comfortable with the integration risk given MAA's
demonstrated
experience integrating Colonial Properties Trust and deriving
operational
improvements. A modest detraction from the transaction that
operating results
may be more volatile relative to MAA's prior strategy which had
less infill
locations and did not have a material development strategy.
MAA paid a relatively high premium to consensus net asset value
(NAV) for Post
that will cause the transaction to be dilutive initially to
earnings and NAV per
share. These issues are less of a near-term credit consideration
given the
all-stock financing. However, they could weigh on MAA's equity
valuation and,
therefore access going forward, possibly influencing its
financial policy
targets.
NEAR-TERM LIQUIDITY PRESSURE
The transaction is not subject to any financing risk given the
all-stock
consideration being paid and MAA's assumption of all of PPS'
debt (excluding the
balance on its revolving credit facility). Nonetheless,
liquidity coverage will
be stressed initially given the assumption of PPS' development
pipeline. Fitch
calculates sources of liquidity cover uses of liquidity by 0.7x
for the period
July 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017.
As the liquidity deficit totals $359 million, Fitch envisions
MAA will look to
improve coverage by issuing unsecured debt, expanding its
revolving credit
facility or some combination thereof. Fitch considers sources of
liquidity as
readily available cash, availability under the revolving credit
facility pro
forma for transaction costs and the PPS balance and estimated
retained cash flow
from operations. Fitch considers uses of liquidity as total debt
maturities,
estimated recurring capital expenditures and committed
development expenditures.
EXPECTS TO RATE PPS OBLIGATIONS
As MAA will be merging the PPS operating partnership into its
own, Fitch expects
to rate Post's senior unsecured obligations at 'BBB+' upon
completion of the
merger.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the
operating environment
will remain accommodative but decelerating and that the issuer
will maintain
leverage around 5.5x through 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for MAA include:
--Growth in same-store net operating income of 2% - 5% per year
through 2018;
--The acquisition of PPS as contemplated but no other material
acquisitions;
--The funding of PPS' existing development pipeline and $80
million per year of
redevelopment expenditures;
--Senior unsecured debt issuances of at least $250 million in
2016 and 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Momentum: Fitch views MAA's ability to demonstrate
superior,
REIT-sector leading capital access through-cycle as the primary
driver of
positive momentum. Fitch does not expect this will occur during
the rating
horizon. Were this to occur, Fitch would also look for MAA to
demonstrate and
have a financial policy to maintain leverage below 5.5x.
Negative Momentum: The following factors could have negative
momentum on the
ratings and/or Outlook.
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Should MAA demonstrate a higher risk tolerance from both a
business and
liquidity perspective based on the sizing of its development
pipeline.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Mid-America Apartments, L.P.
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured term loans to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
