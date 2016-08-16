(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
following ratings of
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) on Rating Watch Negative:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-';
--Series C preferred shares at 'BBB+'.
Additionally, Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings of
ACGL's various subsidiaries at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A complete
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's affirmation of ACGL's IFS ratings follows yesterday's
announcement that
it entered into an agreement to acquire United Guaranty
Corporation (UGC) from
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) for total consideration
of $3.4 billion
(approximately 64% cash and 36% stock). ACGL subsidiaries will
also ultimately
assume future UGC mortgage insurance business that is currently
ceded to AIG
under a quota share treaty. The close is expected in either late
fourth quarter
2016 or early first quarter 2017, subject to regulatory and
government-sponsored
enterprise (GSE) approval.
The Negative Watch on ACGL's holding company ratings reflects
increased
financial leverage to finance the deal. Fitch's action also
reflects an
anticipated change for ACGL to a 'ring-fencing' environment
classification from
a 'group solvency' approach following the purchase of UGC, as
the acquisition is
likely to increase the amount of capital outside of the Bermuda
group solvency
environment. Under Fitch's rating criteria, a ring-fencing
approach is applied
to global groups that have more than 30% of capital or earnings
from foreign
subsidiaries. At year-end 2015, ACGL had 34% and 17% of capital
and earnings,
respectively, from foreign subsidiaries.
Fitch views the transaction as a slight credit negative to ACGL
in the near term
given the execution and integration risk inherent in an
acquisition, as well as
the increased financial leverage post-merger. Successful
execution of this
acquisition could provide longer term positive credit benefits
related to the
increased size/scale of the mortgage insurance business and the
diversification
of earnings and business profile.
Fitch believes that the most significant risks of the
acquisition are the
possible complications arising during the process of integrating
the operations
and risk management practices of UGC. This is particularly the
case given UGC's
relatively large size and ACGL's more limited acquisition
experience. Fitch
expects that ACGL will prudently manage UGC to the company's
conservative
underwriting and risk-management standards.
Favorably, the acquisition gives ACGL a leadership position in
the currently
profitable U.S. mortgage insurance sector, as UGC is the top
mortgage insurance
company by sales (22% market share). UGC adds $1 billion of
annual premium
written to ACGL's current $0.4 billion of mortgage premiums.
This significantly
increased size and scale should help the company to more
profitably manage its
mortgage business, providing overall expense savings. Also
positive, UGC adds an
extensive bank channel distribution to ACGL's dominant credit
union distribution
position.
The acquisition also increases ACGL's business diversification
with a pro forma
gross premiums written (GPW) business mix (excluding Watford Re)
of 24%
mortgage, 51% insurance and 25% reinsurance. This compares to
8%, 61% and 31%,
respectively, for ACGL currently.
Financial leverage increases sizably from 11.9% at June 30, 2016
to
approximately 20%-25% pro forma (depending on final Fitch equity
credit). The
increase is due to an expected $1.125 billion of debt issued to
partially
finance the cash consideration for the acquisition. The
consideration will also
include perpetual non-cumulative preferred shares (100% equity
credit) to be
issued by ACGL. In addition, ACGL expects to issue $975 million
of convertible
non-voting perpetual preferred stock (either 100% or 50% equity
credit depending
on final terms) to AIG as stock consideration for the
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would expect to downgrade the holding company ratings by
one notch
following the increase in financial leverage or upon the closing
of the UGC
acquisition.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of both the
IFS and holding
company ratings include difficulties experienced in the mortgage
insurance
operations, including failure to successfully integrate UGC, or
sizable adverse
prior-year reserve development. In addition, increases in
underwriting leverage
above 1.0x net premiums written-to-equity ratio or a financial
leverage ratio
above 25% could generate negative rating pressure.
ACGL's hybrid securities ratings could be lowered by one notch
to reflect
non-performance risk should Fitch view Bermuda's regulatory
environment as
becoming more controlling in its supervision of (re)insurers.
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
continued
improvement in ACGL's competitive market position while
demonstrating favorable
run-rate earnings and low volatility in the challenging
(re)insurance
environment, with a combined ratio in the low 90s; and
successfully managing the
expansion of its mortgage operations with the planned
acquisition of UGC. In
addition, continued growth in equity while maintaining a net
premiums
written-to-equity ratio of 0.8x or lower, a financial leverage
ratio at or below
20%, and fixed charge coverage of at least 10x could generate
positive rating
pressure.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch places the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
--IDR at 'A';
--$300 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes due 2034 at 'A-';
--$325 million 6.75% series C non-cumulative preferred shares at
'BBB+'.
Arch Capital Group (U.S.) Inc.
--$500 million 5.144% senior notes due 2043 at 'A-'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Arch Reinsurance Ltd.
Arch Reinsurance Company
Arch Reinsurance Europe Underwriting Designated Activity Company
Arch Insurance Company
Arch Excess and Surplus Insurance Company
Arch Specialty Insurance Company
Arch Indemnity Insurance Company
Arch Insurance Company (Europe) Limited
--IFS at 'A+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Martha Butler, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3191
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
Fitch has adjusted ACGL's financial leverage and fixed charge
coverage ratios to
exclude Watford Re's revolving credit agreement borrowings and
interest expense.
ACGL only owns approximately 11% of the common equity of Watford
Holdings Ltd.
(parent of Watford Re). However, Watford Re's financial results
are required to
be consolidated into ACGL, as ACGL is considered the primary
beneficiary of
Watford Re. The noted adjustment did not result in a different
rating than had
the adjustment not been made, but it is material in how Fitch
views financial
leverage and fixed charge coverage.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1010429
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
