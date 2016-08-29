(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
China-based PICC Life
Insurance Company Ltd. (PICC Life) an Insurer Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) of
'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PICC Life's rating reflects the life insurer's established
distribution
coverage, sound operating profitability and efforts to improve
the quality of
its business composition. PICC Life's IFS rating benefits from a
three-notch
uplift above its standalone assessment, as the life insurer is
ultimately owned
by China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) (Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating: A+). Fitch believes the MoF will provide PICC Life with
explicit
support, if needed, because of its majority ownership and the
insurer's large
base of more than 100 million policyholders.
The MoF controls PICC Life through its 70.47%-ownership of The
People's
Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC Group). PICC
Group has a 71.08%
stake in PICC Life and its insurance subsidiary, PICC Property
and Casualty
Company Limited (PICC P&C), has an 8.61% stake. Both PICC Life
and PICC P&C are
core insurance subsidiaries within PICC Group. PICC P&C is
China's largest
property and casualty insurer, with deep historical roots, and
holds about
one-third of the Chinese non-life insurance market.
PICC Life has a moderate risk-based capital buffer and is
subject to high
concentration risk associated with its investment in Industrial
Bank Co., Ltd.
(BB+/Stable). The amount PICC Life invested in the bank, in
terms of book value,
increased from CNY12.2bn in 2014 to CNY20bn in 2015. The
investment represented
about 57% of PICC Life's capital equity at end-2015 and the life
insurer treats
its stake in Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. as a long-term equity
investment.
PICC Life's capital ratio was 216% at end-2015, as measured by
the China Risk
Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). This exceeds the regulatory
100% minimum, but
strong new-business growth has strained the company's statutory
capital ratio to
174% at end-1Q16. C-ROSS considers asset-risks in measuring
insurers' solvency
adequacy as well as underwriting activities. PICC Life's capital
score as
measured by the Fitch Prism Factor Based Model (FBM) was
'Adequate' at end-2015.
PICC Life has embarked on a business strategy of promoting
insurance policies
with regular premium and risk-protection features over the
previous two to three
years in attempt to improve business quality. The life insurer
also strengthened
the scale and productivity of its agency force, boosting the
number of its
agents by 49.7% in 2015, to more than 140,000. New business
value from its
agency channel increased by 68% in 2015, greatly offsetting the
decline in new
business value from bancassurance. PICC Life has continued its
expansion over
the previous three years through its nationwide distribution
network.
Single-premium policies accounted for about 84.5% of PICC Life's
total gross
premiums in 2015, but the life insurer expects to increase the
portion of
regular premiums over the coming two years. It also intends to
reduce its
exposure to shorter-term annuity products as part of its product
strategy.
PICC Life is not exposed to severe duration mismatch between
assets and
liabilities, in contrast to some Chinese insurers. The duration
mismatch gap
between PICC Life's assets and liabilities is kept at below two
years, due to
its focus on single-premium policies with shorter liability
duration. PICC Life
has adequate liquidity to meet cash outflows for insurance
claims and payments.
Liquid assets accounted for about 77% of its policyholders'
liabilities at
end-2015.
PICC Life is one of mainland China's top-five largest life
insurers by gross
direct premiums, with a market share of 5.6% in 2015. It has
established market
coverage across all of the country's 36 provinces and major
cities through
extensive distribution networks, including tied agencies,
bancassurance,
telemarketing and internet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- a change in the ownership structure, with a reduction in the
MoF's stake in
PICC Life,
- downward adjustment of China's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer
Default Rating,
- sustained deterioration in risk-based capitalisation, with
PICC Life's
statutory capital ratio, computed under C-ROSS, falling below
170% or its
capital score, computed by Fitch Prism FBM, falling below the
'Adequate' level,
or
- a surge in PICC Group's consolidated financial leverage to
consistently above
30%.
A rating upgrade is not probable in the near-term, as the rating
has been
uplifted to China's sovereign rating. Upgrade rating triggers
for PICC Life's
standalone assessment include:
- stronger capitalisation, with PICC Life's Fitch Prism FBM
capital score rising
to 'Strong' or above,
- a significant reduction in concentration risk associated with
the single
equity investment, and
- rising profitability in terms of an improving new business
value margin due to
better product structure and greater distribution coverage from
the life
insurer's agency force.
