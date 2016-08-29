(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based PICC Life Insurance Company Ltd. (PICC Life) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS PICC Life's rating reflects the life insurer's established distribution coverage, sound operating profitability and efforts to improve the quality of its business composition. PICC Life's IFS rating benefits from a three-notch uplift above its standalone assessment, as the life insurer is ultimately owned by China's Ministry of Finance (MoF) (Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating: A+). Fitch believes the MoF will provide PICC Life with explicit support, if needed, because of its majority ownership and the insurer's large base of more than 100 million policyholders. The MoF controls PICC Life through its 70.47%-ownership of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited (PICC Group). PICC Group has a 71.08% stake in PICC Life and its insurance subsidiary, PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PICC P&C), has an 8.61% stake. Both PICC Life and PICC P&C are core insurance subsidiaries within PICC Group. PICC P&C is China's largest property and casualty insurer, with deep historical roots, and holds about one-third of the Chinese non-life insurance market. PICC Life has a moderate risk-based capital buffer and is subject to high concentration risk associated with its investment in Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (BB+/Stable). The amount PICC Life invested in the bank, in terms of book value, increased from CNY12.2bn in 2014 to CNY20bn in 2015. The investment represented about 57% of PICC Life's capital equity at end-2015 and the life insurer treats its stake in Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. as a long-term equity investment. PICC Life's capital ratio was 216% at end-2015, as measured by the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS). This exceeds the regulatory 100% minimum, but strong new-business growth has strained the company's statutory capital ratio to 174% at end-1Q16. C-ROSS considers asset-risks in measuring insurers' solvency adequacy as well as underwriting activities. PICC Life's capital score as measured by the Fitch Prism Factor Based Model (FBM) was 'Adequate' at end-2015. PICC Life has embarked on a business strategy of promoting insurance policies with regular premium and risk-protection features over the previous two to three years in attempt to improve business quality. The life insurer also strengthened the scale and productivity of its agency force, boosting the number of its agents by 49.7% in 2015, to more than 140,000. New business value from its agency channel increased by 68% in 2015, greatly offsetting the decline in new business value from bancassurance. PICC Life has continued its expansion over the previous three years through its nationwide distribution network. Single-premium policies accounted for about 84.5% of PICC Life's total gross premiums in 2015, but the life insurer expects to increase the portion of regular premiums over the coming two years. It also intends to reduce its exposure to shorter-term annuity products as part of its product strategy. PICC Life is not exposed to severe duration mismatch between assets and liabilities, in contrast to some Chinese insurers. The duration mismatch gap between PICC Life's assets and liabilities is kept at below two years, due to its focus on single-premium policies with shorter liability duration. PICC Life has adequate liquidity to meet cash outflows for insurance claims and payments. Liquid assets accounted for about 77% of its policyholders' liabilities at end-2015. PICC Life is one of mainland China's top-five largest life insurers by gross direct premiums, with a market share of 5.6% in 2015. It has established market coverage across all of the country's 36 provinces and major cities through extensive distribution networks, including tied agencies, bancassurance, telemarketing and internet. RATING SENSITIVITIES Downgrade rating triggers include: - a change in the ownership structure, with a reduction in the MoF's stake in PICC Life, - downward adjustment of China's Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating, - sustained deterioration in risk-based capitalisation, with PICC Life's statutory capital ratio, computed under C-ROSS, falling below 170% or its capital score, computed by Fitch Prism FBM, falling below the 'Adequate' level, or - a surge in PICC Group's consolidated financial leverage to consistently above 30%. A rating upgrade is not probable in the near-term, as the rating has been uplifted to China's sovereign rating. Upgrade rating triggers for PICC Life's standalone assessment include: - stronger capitalisation, with PICC Life's Fitch Prism FBM capital score rising to 'Strong' or above, - a significant reduction in concentration risk associated with the single equity investment, and - rising profitability in terms of an improving new business value margin due to better product structure and greater distribution coverage from the life insurer's agency force. 