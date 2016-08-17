(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Hua Han Health Industry Holdings Limited's (Hua Han) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-', its senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and the 'BB-' rating on its USD150m senior notes due 2019 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). This follows the delay in Hua Han's response to allegations that it had inflated its revenue and cash balance, which raises uncertainties over the robustness of the company's corporate governance and internal controls. KEY RATING DRIVERS No Response to Allegations Yet: On 11 August 2016 Hua Han halted trading in its shares listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending the release of a clarification regarding the negative report from Hong Kong-based Emerson Analytics Co. Ltd. Hua Han has not made further announcements since. Emerson's key allegations are that Hua Han inflated its revenue by three-fold, made questionable transactions and overstated its net tangible assets by HKD2.8bn versus Emerson's assessed value of HKD1.73bn. Heightened Uncertainty Without Clarification: Until the company successfully refutes these allegations, Fitch is unable to determine the robustness of Hua Han's internal controls and corporate governance. No Immediate Financial Risk: Fitch believes the risk of Hua Han facing immediate funding shortfall as a result of this event is low. Hua Han's reported cash and equivalents of HKD4bn at end-December 2015 are sufficient to meet its capex needs and payments to all its creditors. The total amount owed to trade creditors and borrowers was HKD1.63bn at end-December 2015 while we estimate Hua Han's additional capex through to 2017 will be no more than HKD1.2bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once Hua Han responds to the allegations. The RWN will be removed and the ratings and Outlook affirmed at previous levels if the allegations are convincingly refuted in a timely manner. Any extended delay or failure to adequately address key allegations may result in a negative rating action. Contact: Primary Analyst Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.