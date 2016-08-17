(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Hua Han
Health Industry
Holdings Limited's (Hua Han) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BB-', its senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and the
'BB-' rating on its
USD150m senior notes due 2019 on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
This follows the
delay in Hua Han's response to allegations that it had inflated
its revenue and
cash balance, which raises uncertainties over the robustness of
the company's
corporate governance and internal controls.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
No Response to Allegations Yet: On 11 August 2016 Hua Han halted
trading in its
shares listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange pending the
release of a
clarification regarding the negative report from Hong Kong-based
Emerson
Analytics Co. Ltd. Hua Han has not made further announcements
since. Emerson's
key allegations are that Hua Han inflated its revenue by
three-fold, made
questionable transactions and overstated its net tangible assets
by HKD2.8bn
versus Emerson's assessed value of HKD1.73bn.
Heightened Uncertainty Without Clarification: Until the company
successfully
refutes these allegations, Fitch is unable to determine the
robustness of Hua
Han's internal controls and corporate governance.
No Immediate Financial Risk: Fitch believes the risk of Hua Han
facing immediate
funding shortfall as a result of this event is low. Hua Han's
reported cash and
equivalents of HKD4bn at end-December 2015 are sufficient to
meet its capex
needs and payments to all its creditors. The total amount owed
to trade
creditors and borrowers was HKD1.63bn at end-December 2015 while
we estimate Hua
Han's additional capex through to 2017 will be no more than
HKD1.2bn.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN once Hua Han responds to the
allegations. The
RWN will be removed and the ratings and Outlook affirmed at
previous levels if
the allegations are convincingly refuted in a timely manner. Any
extended delay
or failure to adequately address key allegations may result in a
negative rating
action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
