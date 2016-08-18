(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Limited's (MBTh) medium-term debenture programme of up to THB15bn at National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed MBTh's existing THB8.52bn guaranteed debentures under the previous and this MTN programmes at 'AAA(tha)' with Stable Outlook. The debentures under the MTN programmes are guaranteed by MBTh's parent, Daimler AG (Daimler; A-/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS Guaranteed by Daimler: The ratings of the MTN programmes are based solely on the full, irrevocable and unconditional guarantee provided by Daimler. Daimler's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' is higher than Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'BBB+'. As a result, the National Rating on the guaranteed medium-term debenture programmes are capped at Thailand's National rating of 'AAA(tha)'. Strong Relationship with Daimler: MBTh is 99.99% owned by Daimler, with which it has strong operational and financial links. MBTh imports both completely built-up vehicles and completely knocked-down kits from Daimler for local assembly and distribution. MBTh is also closely monitored by Daimler's regional treasury centre and strictly implements the group's treasury policy. Luxury Car Leader: MBTh is one of the leaders in Thailand's premium-car market, with a market share that has improved to about 50% in 2015 in terms of unit sales. The company also provides hire-purchase and leasing services through its wholly owned leasing subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz Leasing (Thailand) Company Limited (MBLT). RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - The guaranteed MTNs could be downgraded if Daimler's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR falls below Thailand's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. Positive: The rating of MBTh's guaranteed MTNs are at the highest end of the National Rating scale, therefore there is no potential rating upside. Contacts: Primary Analyst Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2 108 0161 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2 108 0158 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.