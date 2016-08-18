(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 17 (Fitch) Sales of commodity housing
in China are
near a cyclical peak, Fitch Ratings believes, with sales in the
12 months to
June 2016 reaching a record-high 1.25 billion square metres
(sqm) of gross floor
area (GFA).
Sales volume is likely to fall due to regulatory tightening in
some markets, but
the decline is likely to be gradual as China's credit
environment remains
accommodative in the near to medium term. In the long run, Fitch
expects
commodity housing sales volume to decline to a more sustainable
level.
Favourable demand factors and ample supply have supported the
robust 17%
increase in sales in the 12 months to June 2016 from the same
period a year
earlier. This sales volume is also 67% above the 750 million sqm
that Fitch sees
as a long-term sustainable annual sales level (see Fitch's
special report <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/885542">China
Residential-Property
Market Forecast (2016-2030), dated 7 August 2016). Easy
credit, supportive
home ownership policies, and the much lower prices in the
majority of the lower
tier cities compared with Tier 1 cities have stimulated demand
this year. At the
same time, excess inventory in most Chinese cities allowed the
surge in demand
to be easily met.
We believe some of these supportive factors will run their
course in the near to
medium term. Housing prices have risen significantly in the
larger Tier 2 cities
and in response, local governments are tightening home purchase
restrictions and
mortgage policies to dampen demand. Residents living in the
large stock of homes
built before 2000 totalling 10 billion sqm belong to the
discretionary home
upgraders group, and they are likely to have strong demand
elasticity. They may
speed up or delay buying decisions depending on market
conditions. Therefore,
the fall in housing sales is likely to come from this group as
tighter supply in
the higher-tier cities have driven up housing prices and pushed
this group of
buyers to the sidelines.
Housing developers have been drawing down on their land reserves
instead of
buying new plots, with land sales in decline since late 2014.
This means housing
sales growth will have to slow eventually unless the developers
replenish land
at a faster pace than they are selling homes (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010507">Fitch:
Positive Rating
Action Unlikely from Chinese Homebuilders' Strong Sales,
dated 18 August
2016).
However, we do not expect a sharp drop in housing sales volume
because the
Chinese government still has policy tools, including further
loosening of its
credit policy, to stimulate demand, especially from
discretionary upgraders, and
to smooth out sharp volume and price volatilities. While
developers' access to
external funding is subject to window guidance, their liquidity
risk is
manageable as many have extended their debt maturities till
2018-2019 via
domestic bond issuance in the last 12-18 months. Mortgage
policies, despite some
tightening in Tier 2 markets, remain largely accommodative for
home buyers.
A more prolonged and sharper decline in housing sales volume
towards our
long-term sustainable level will likely be a result of a
structural shift in
China's credit cycle. The risk of this happening in the next
12-18 months is
still low.
Contact:
Ying Wang
Senior Director
+86 21 5097 3010
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, 10/F, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.