(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, September 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed AXA Bank
Europe SCF's
EUR4.15bn obligations foncieres (OF, French legislative covered
bonds) at 'AAA'.
The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) for the 'AAA' rating of
the OF is
unchanged at 5%. This is driven by an asset disposal loss
component of 7.3%,
which reflects maturity mismatches between the assets and the
liabilities and
the haircuts applied to the sale of assets needed to repay
maturing OF.
The cash flow valuation component is a negative 2.2%, reflecting
the excess
spread generated under the structure and the well-matched
post-swap
interest-rate position of the assets and liabilities, together
with the gap
between the stressed WA life of the assets (7.4 years) and the
liabilities (4.8
years). The credit loss component of 0.8% is not a key driver of
the OC as the
cover pool is mainly composed of 'AAA' rated RMBS notes (90% of
the cover pool),
for which no expected loss is assumed in the OF analysis.
The Stable Outlook on the OF rating reflects that on AXA Bank
Europe's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating and Fitch's view on the underlying Belgian
and French
residential loan assets backing the senior RMBS notes collateral
and promissory
note collateral, respectively.
The rating is based on AXA Bank Europe's IDR - which acts as
reference IDR for
the programme - an unchanged one-notch IDR uplift, a
Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap)
uplift of four notches (moderate risk) and the 12.3% nominal OC
that Fitch takes
into account in its analysis, which provides more protection
than the 5% 'AAA'
breakeven OC.
The unchanged one-notch IDR uplift reflects the OF's exemption
from bail-in and
Fitch's view that France is a covered bond-intensive
jurisdiction.
Under its cash flow analysis, Fitch assumed a 10bp 'AAA'
servicing fee
assumption (8bp in a 'AA' scenario) for the underlying senior
RMBS note assets.
Such assumption is not detailed under any of the agency's
applicable criteria.
The assumption reflects the relative ease of servicing such
assets and
represents a variation to Fitch's criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of the OF is vulnerable to a downgrade if any
of the following
occurs: (i) the reference Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
is downgraded to
'BBB' or below, (ii) the total number of notches represented by
the IDR uplift
and the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower.
Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating will be affected, among
others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding OF, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the
breakeven OC to
maintain the OF rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over
time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
William Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois le Roy
Domingo
+33 1 4429 9175
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9148
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
