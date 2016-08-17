(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco
de Bogota S.A.
(Bogota) and certain subsidiaries' selected international
ratings. Bogota's
Viability Rating (VR) and Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) were
downgraded to 'bbb'
and 'BBB', respectively, after Fitch concluded its review of the
bank's
financial profile. These ratings had been placed on Rating Watch
negative on
April 27, 2016, as the bank reported capital adequacy metrics
weaker than
Fitch's expectations.
With the downgrade, they have been removed from the Negative
Watch status, and a
Negative Outlook was assigned to the Long-Term IDRs, which is in
line with
Colombia's sovereign rating outlook (see Fitch's press release
'Fitch Applies
Criteria Changes to Global Sovereign Ratings' and 'Fitch Reviews
Colombia's
Ratings; Applies Criteria Changes'; both dated July 22, 2016,
and available on
www.fitchratings.com). The Negative Outlook is driven
exclusively by Colombia's
sovereign outlook revision, and the implications this could have
on the
operating environment for Colombian banks.
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the IDRs and removed from Rating
Watch Negative
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.'s (Grupo Aval) IDR of 'BBB'.
A Negative
Outlook was assigned to the Long-Term IDRs in line with that of
its main
operating subsidiary, also driven by a similar outlook on
Colombia's sovereign
rating.
A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
release.
According to Fitch's initial projections, the bank's plans,
along with a
deceleration in balance sheet growth, sustained internal capital
generation and
a moderate dividend payout policy, will lead to a recovery of
Bogota's
capitalization ratios to a level more commensurate with
similarly rated
international peers in the mid-term. Fitch's base case scenario
of a less
dynamic economic growth and a stabilizing exchange rate also
bodes for the
rebuilding of capital ratios.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR), IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BOGOTA
Bogota's ratings are highly influenced by its tight
capitalization metrics,
which are no longer consistent with its previous ratings,
especially in view of
a less benign operating environment in the foreseeable future.
Fitch also
considers the bank's sound asset quality and reserves,
consistent financial
performance, conservative credit and risk policies, as well as
its ample and
diversified funding base and company profile.
Capitalization was particularly affected by a change in
accounting standards to
IFRS from Colombian GAAP in December 2014 as well as the
significant
depreciation of the local currency, which boosted Bogota's
USD-denominated
risk-weighted assets and goodwill deductions from capital. Under
IFRS, Bogota's
Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio declined to 9.89% compared with
11.24% under
Colgaap at this date, since the change in accounting standards
affected mainly,
among other items, goodwill and revaluations of fixed assets
treatment. In 2015,
the bank's FCC ratio declined further to 8.84%, more than Fitch
anticipated, as
the Colombian peso depreciated by 32%.
Grupo Aval and Bogota announced measures in June 2016 to reverse
the
deterioration of the bank's capital base. Leasing Bogota Panama,
which is the
vehicle that carries BAC's investments, will be merged with
Banco de Bogota in
Colombia. This operation, which is already approved by the
Panamanian regulator
and is pending for approval from the Colombian regulator, should
result in less
volatility of goodwill and tax savings. Grupo Aval and Bogota
switched the
accounting treatment for the 38% share of Corficolombiana to the
equity method
(versus full consolidation, which will be held on Grupo Aval's
books) in order
to strengthen the capital position of the bank and focus their
consolidated
management on the financial business. The latter change, which
was implemented
during June 2016, brings an immediate positive impact because
the risk-weighted
assets (RWA) and intangibles from infrastructure and 4G
concessions will no
longer detract from Bogota's capitalization.
GRUPO AVAL
Grupo Aval's ratings are driven by the business and financial
profile of its
subsidiaries, particularly its main operating subsidiary,
Bogota. As such, Fitch
has removed the Long-Term IDRs from Rating Watch Negative,
affirmed its IDRs and
assigned the ratings a Negative Outlook.
Low double leverage, moderate debt, adequate cash flow metrics
and a sound
competitive position in multiple markets also support Grupo
Aval's ratings.
GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt are
aligned with those
of Grupo Aval, as this entity guarantees the senior bonds issued
by the former.
CORPORACION FINANCIERA COLOMBIANA S.A. (CORFICOLOMBIANA)
Corficolombiana's ratings reflect the potential support it would
receive from
its main shareholder, Banco de Bogota, should it be required.
Fitch has
downgraded Corficolombiana's IDRs and assigned them a Negative
Outlook in line
with its parent's ratings. Bogota's willingness to support the
entity remains
unchanged as long as the bank remains Corficolombiana's main
shareholder.
CREDOMATIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (CIC)
CIC's IDRs reflect the support it would receive from its parent,
Banco de
Bogota, should it be required. Fitch has downgraded CIC's IDRs
and assigned them
a Negative Outlook in line with its parent's ratings. Bogota's
willingness to
support the entity remains unchanged.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BOGOTA
Given its size and systemic importance, Bogota is likely to
receive support from
Colombia's government, should it be required. Colombia's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in Colombia's sovereign rating ('BBB'/
Outlook Negative')
and drives Bogota's support floor of 'BBB-'.
GRUPO AVAL
As the focus of regulators is on protecting banks' depositors,
not their
shareholders, it is not likely that they would support a bank
holding company.
Hence Grupo Aval's SR and SRF are rated '5' and 'No floor',
respectively.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Given their importance to the strategy and business of the
parent, support for
these entities would come from Banco de Bogota. The parents'
ability to support
their subsidiaries is reflected in their ratings of
'BBB'/Outlook Negative.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
Bogota's subordinated debt is rated one notch below the bank's
VR. The bonds do
not have equity-like features that would merit equity credit
following Fitch's
criteria. The notching reflects higher expected losses in case
of liquidation
but no additional notching for non-performance, given its
gone-concern
characteristics (plain-vanilla subordinated debt).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOGOTA
There is limited upside potential for Bogota's ratings given the
bank's
capitalization metrics and the negative trend of the operating
environment. Any
potential upside to the bank's ratings could occur only over the
medium term,
and is contingent on a material strengthening of its loss
absorption capacity,
and also reliant on a stabilization of the sovereign rating and
the operating
environment.
On the other hand, any negative rating action on the sovereign
would also lead
to a similar action on Bogota's IDRs, VR and senior debt
ratings. Furthermore,
further negative actions could also arise if the bank is not
able to rebuild its
capital metrics to levels closer to a FCC ratio of 10% over the
next 18-24
months, an impaired loans ratio consistently above 4%, or a
weaker performance
(operating ROAA relative to risk-weighted assets consistently
below 1.5%).
GRUPO AVAL and GRUPO AVAL LIMITED
Grupo Aval's IDR would remain at the same level as Bogota's and
would move in
tandem with any rating actions on its main operating subsidiary.
However, the
relativity between these two entities' ratings could also be
affected, in the
event of a material and sustained increase in Grupo Aval's
double-leverage
metrics or in the dividend flows from the operating companies
that affects its
debt coverage ratios.
The ratings for Grupo Aval Limited's senior secured debt would
move in line with
Grupo Aval's IDRs.
CORFICOLOMBIANA AND CIC
Corficolombiana's and CIC's IDRs are support-driven, and
therefore these ratings
would mirror any changes in its main shareholder's IDRs.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR is potentially sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of the Republic of Colombia or the
entity's parent to
provide timely support to the bank. Bogota's and Grupo Aval's SR
and SRF would
be affected if Fitch changes its assessment of the government's
ability and/or
willingness to support the bank.
Corficolombiana's SR would be affected if Fitch changes its
assessment of its
parents' willingness and/or ability to provide them support.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco de Bogota
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Long-term local currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed Rating
Watch Negative;
--Viability rating downgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb+', removed
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Senior unsecured debt rating downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
removed Rating
Watch Negative;
--Subordinated debt rating downgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BBB';
removed Rating Watch
Negative;
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'BBB-'.
Grupo Aval
--Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Support rating affirmed at '5';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'NF'.
Grupo Aval Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed debt issued by Grupo Aval Ltd.
Affirmed at 'BBB',
removed Rating Watch Negative.
Corficolombiana
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+';
Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed Rating
Watch Negative;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(col)';
Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(col)'.
CIC
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR downgraded to 'BBB' from
'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative;;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2', removed
Rating Watch
Negative;
--Support Rating affirmed at '2'.
