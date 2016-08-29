(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, August 29 (Fitch) The personal auto insurance industry
experienced
significant performance deterioration in 2015, and is not
showing clear signs of
recovery thus far in 2016, according to a new Personal Lines
Market Update
report from Fitch Ratings. In contrast, homeowners insurance
experienced a
strong profit run for the last three consecutive years.
The private passenger-auto market industry combined ratio rose
to 104.6%. Prior
to 2015, the market combined ratio remained in a tight band
between 101%-102%
for six consecutive years. Claims severity increases have
affected auto results
for several years, and claims frequency increased for many
insurers in 2015.
Further modest deterioration through the first half of 2016
(1H16) was evident
from Fitch's review of midyear GAAP results for a group of
publicly held
companies.
On the other side of the equation, the homeowners line,
historically a loss
leader, experienced a strong profit run with an average 92%
combined ratio from
2013 to 2015. Better pricing, catastrophe risk management and
below
historical-norm catastrophe losses contributed to the success.
"Automobile pricing is moving positively in response to less
favorable
underwriting fortunes, but will require some time for results to
meaningfully
improve," said Chris Grimes, Director at Fitch. "Homeowners
results deteriorated
as reported catastrophe losses in 1H16 were more in line with
historical norms."
As a key product in a large number of insurers' underwriting
portfolios,
deterioration of private passenger-auto results can have a
significant effect on
overall industry performance. However, the recent deterioration
in auto
underwriting performance in most cases has not affected
insurers' profitability
or capital to a degree that leads to negative rating actions.
Overall personal lines market performance (auto and homeowners
combined) slipped
to an underwriting loss in 2015, and midyear 2016 results
suggest near-term
improvement in performance is unlikely in Fitch's view.
Competitive dynamics in
personal lines insurance have created considerable profit
challenges for
personal lines underwriters, with unrelenting competition among
very large
market participants.
"Personal lines underwriters face considerable future
fundamental challenges as
telematics and price segmentation continue to expand, customer
buying practices
evolve, and ride sharing and driverless cars alter vehicle usage
and safety -
affecting the longer-term product and risk offering of auto
insurance," said Jim
Auden, Managing Director at Fitch.
The report "Personal Lines Market Update" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3263
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
