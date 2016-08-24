(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Suncorp-Metway Limited's
(SML, A+/Stable/F1) Series 2016-2 AUD350m mortgage covered bonds
a rating of
'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due in
August 2026 and
benefits from a 12-month extendable maturity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on SML's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', a
discontinuity cap of 4 notches and the asset percentage (AP)
Fitch relies on in
its analysis being the AP used in the asset coverage test
(89.29%). This
provides more protection than Fitch's unchanged 'AAA' breakeven
AP of 91%. The
Outlook on the covered bonds' reflects the Stable Outlook on
SML's IDR.
The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91% corresponding to a breakeven
overcollateralisation
(OC) of 9.9% is driven by the asset disposal loss component of
18%, due to the
programme's large maturity mismatches, with the cover assets
having a
weighted-average life of approximately 14 years and the covered
bonds' of three
years.
The credit loss is 3.2% and the cash flow valuation component
reduces the 'AAA'
breakeven OC by 9.7%, reflecting the excess spread modelled by
Fitch for the
programme. The breakeven AP considers whether timely payments
are met in a 'AA'
scenario and tests for recoveries given default of at least 91%
in a 'AAA'
scenario.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurred: (i) Suncorp-Metway Limited's Issuer Default Rating was
downgraded by
three notches to 'BBB+'; (ii) the discontinuity cap fell by 3
notches to 1 (Very
High); or (iii) the asset percentage (AP) Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis increased above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 91%.
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among
other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change even in the absence of new issuance.
This means the
'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claire Heaton
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0361
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
James Leung
Director
+61 2 8256 0322
Committee Chairperson
Helene M. Heberlein
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 40
Date of relevant committee: 21 June 2016
The source of information used to assess these ratings was SML.
The issuer has
informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used
in the analysis
of the rated bonds is public.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.