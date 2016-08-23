(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based ABCI
Insurance Company Limited's (ABCI) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating at
'A-' The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ABCI is rated one-notch above its standalone credit profile,
reflecting its
operating synergies and capital contribution from its ultimate
parent,
Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC, Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating:
A/Stable). ABCI's standalone rating considers the company's
strong
capitalisation and favourable operating performance. However,
the rating also
factors in company's small market share in Hong Kong non-life
insurance industry
(0.5% in terms of gross premium written in 2015) and catastrophe
exposures in
China.
Fitch expects ABCI to maintain sufficient capital buffer, in
part due to capital
contribution from ABC, to support its growth and potential
underwriting
volatility. The company's risk-based capital, as measured by
Fitch's Prism
Factor Based Model (FBM), stood at 'Very Strong' based on ABCI's
2015 results.
The company is trying to underwrite more business in China
through ABC's banking
network across the country. ABC plans to inject more capital in
the near future
to support ABCI's growth, following the HKD238m of capital
injection in 2015.
ABCI's operating performance has been favourable due to the low
loss ratio and
high net commission income from the inward reinsurance business
in China. Gross
loss ratio was 40% in 2015 versus 66% in 2014, despite weak
underwriting results
from statutory employee compensation business in Hong Kong.
However,
underwriting performance has been volatile because of its small
portfolio.
ABCI has significant exposure to earthquake risks and typhoon
risks in China and
relies heavily on reinsurance arrangements to mitigate these
risks. Fitch
expects ABCI to further enhance its reinsurance arrangements to
protect against
potential catastrophe losses.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade is unlikely for ABCI in the near term, given
its existing
operating profile and market position.
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- Fitch's assessment that support from ABC has diminished
- Negative rating action on ABC
- Decline in its capital score as measured by Prism FBM to below
'Strong' for a
prolonged period of time
- ABC's inability to complete a planned capital infusion
- Dramatic shift in ABCI's investment strategy towards risky
assets
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
