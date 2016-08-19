(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited says the increase in CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL; A+(tha)/Negative) issue of new senior unsecured bonds No. 2/2559 to as much as THB12bn from THB5bn has no impact on the company's National Long-Term Rating or on the 'A(tha)' rating on the debentures. CP ALL will use the increase in issue size to refinance some of its existing unsecured debt. The bonds will be issued in four tranches due in 2019, 2023, 2026 and 2028. The senior unsecured notes are notched down one level from CP ALL's 'A+(tha)' National Long-Term Rating due to a significant amount of prior-ranking debt, which made up 4.3x of the company's EBITDA in the 12 months to June 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slower Deleveraging Expected: The Negative Outlook on CP ALL's rating reflects weak economic growth in Thailand, which meant CP ALL is taking longer than expected to reduce its leverage to below Fitch's threshold for negative rating action. CP ALL's FFO-adjusted net leverage for the last 12 months to end-June 2016 was 5.9x and leverage is likely to remain above 3.5x beyond 2017, which is not compatible with its 'A+(tha)' rating. The pace of deleveraging has been hampered by weaker-than-expected profitability and cash generation. However, CP ALL plans to divest a portion of its interest in cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro PCL (Makro) and use the proceeds to reduce debt. This should trim its leverage to below 3.5x. Moderate but Defensive Growth: Fitch expects CP ALL's sales to increase by about 11% in 2016, mainly driven by new store openings, while 7-Eleven's same-store sales growth is likely to be in the low single digits in 2016 (2Q16: 5%). The company continues to benefit from the "defensive" nature of its business, which sells daily essentials with low revenue and margin volatility, amid a weaker-than-expected recovery in the Thai economy. Its medium-term growth potential is still supported by Thailand's immature market for modern food retail. Leading Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator in Thailand's convenience store market. It is likely to maintain its leading position despite intense competition. CP ALL has more than 9,000 stores nationwide; it has a market share of more than 60% of all convenience stores in the country, far more than the second-largest operator. Its dominance is supported by a large network and coverage area, along with well-established functions such as logistics, supply and maintenance, and staff training and development. Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading international brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area licence agreement for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store opening in 1989. Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of 7-Eleven, Inc., after Japan. Proven Competitive Advantage: CP ALL's acquisition of Makro, the market leader in modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand, increases and broadens the company's customer base to create Thailand's largest company in the food retail sector. The leadership and synergy have enabled both CP ALL and Makro to post a stronger growth than other large food retailers with no deterioration in margin amid the weak operating environment over the past 12-18 months. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - 11%-12% revenue growth in 2016-2017; - EBITDAR margin in the range of 9.5%-10.0% in 2016-2017; - 650 new 7-Eleven stores and 13-14 new Makro stores in 2016; RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Failure to divest Makro shares or take other initiatives to reduce its FFO-adjusted net leverage to below 3.5x by 2017 (End-June 2016: 5.9x) - Deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained basis (1H16: 10.0%) - Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage at less than 3.5x. Contact: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Nichaya Seamanontaprinya Associate Director +66 2108 0161 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.