(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
PT Kawasan
Industri Jababeka Tbk's (Jababeka) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B+'
with a Stable Outlook. It has also affirmed Jababeka's senior
unsecured rating
at 'B+' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4' and the rating on its
USD260m notes due
2019 issued by Jababeka International B.V. at 'B+' with Recovery
Rating of
'RR4'. Fitch Ratings Indonesia has also affirmed Jababeka's
National Long-Term
Rating at 'A(idn)' with a Stable Outlook.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak Start; Presales Improving: Jababeka reported a slight 1%
decline in its
presales in 2015 to IDR1trn due to weaker sales in its
industrial segment.
Demand continued to be weak in 1Q16, but improved significantly
in 2Q16, with
presales growing by 88% yoy in 2Q16. Fitch expects the recovery
to be sustained,
and forecasts Jababeka to book presales of IDR1.2trn and
IDR1.5trn in 2016 and
2017, respectively.
Solid Recurring Coverage: Jababeka's rating reflects strong
recurring interest
coverage from its 130MW power plant (PP1), which is operated
under a 20-year
power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state electricity
company PT Perusahaan
Listrik Negara (Persero) (BBB-/Stable). This business provides
good earnings
visibility and a natural hedge for Jababeka's US
dollar-denominated borrowings,
as it operates under a cost pass-through mechanism and the
revenues are pegged
to US dollars.
Fitch expects Jababeka's recurring interest cover to temporarily
decline in 2016
because of leakage in the power plant. The company says
permanent repairs are
already completed as of 19 August 2016 and all machinery is
currently operating
at the same capacity and efficiency as before the leakage was
found. Fitch
expects Jababeka's recurring interest cover to be 0.8x and 1.3x
in 2016 and
2017, respectively.
Flexible Capex: Jababeka's capex for the next few years will be
limited to
developing its infrastructure facilities and increasing the
efficiency of PP1.
This, coupled with the discretionary nature of land
acquisitions, allows
Jababeka to accumulate cash buffers and strengthen its liquidity
profile.
However, this could change markedly should the company decide to
proceed with
investment in a second power plant.
Growing Residential, Commercial Property Segment: Jababeka's
residential and
commercial property business accounted for 55% of total
marketing sales in 2015
compared with 14% in 2011. There is growing demand in this
segment, and Fitch
expects it to remain robust due to the strategic location of the
company's
Cikarang estate in West Java and the increasing need for homes
for the growing
number of industrial workers in the area.
Long-Term Diversification Benefits: Jababeka, together with
Singapore's
Sembcorp, is developing a new industrial complex in Kendal,
Central Java, which
is modelled after Cikarang. Relocating labour-intensive
production out from
Cikarang makes sense in the long run given the lower minimum
wage in Central
Java. Upon successful execution, Kendal will provide Jababeka
with
diversification benefit and traction for future growth.
Project Concentration and Forex Risks: Jababeka's rating is
primarily
constrained by the high concentration of its business in
Cikarang, which is
expected to account for 70%-80% of presales in the next 24-36
months. Fitch
believes the concentration risk will gradually decrease as
contribution from the
Kendal estate grows.
Jababeka has hedged USD200m out of its USD260m bonds at various
upper strike
prices, the highest of which is at IDR15,000 to USD1. While the
company is still
exposed to currency fluctuations, we believe risk is manageable
as there are no
immediate liquidity concerns given that Jababeka's USD260m
senior notes are due
only in 2019, and its interest expenses are sufficiently covered
by its
recurring income stream.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Jababeka
include:
- Presales of IDR1.2trn and IDR1.5trn in 2016 and 2017,
respectively
- Land acquisition capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
- Construction capex of IDR400bn-500bn in 2016-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is not expected due to the limited
project scale and
exposure to the highly cyclical industrial development business.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Recurring EBITDA/ interest expense at less than 1x for the
IDR, or less than
1.2x for the National Long Term rating, on a sustained basis
(2016F: 0.8x)
- Presales/ gross debt at less than 40% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 35%)
- Net debt/ net inventory at more than 60% on a sustained basis
(2016F: 48%)
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Bernard Kie (National Rating)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Bernard Kie
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6815
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
